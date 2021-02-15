TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since 2010, the world has witnessed significant advancements in the management of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), with treatment strategies shifting from antiretroviral therapies to novel treatments such as single-dose medications and injections. Despite the progress that has been made, elements including HIV disease heterogeneity and geographical variation pose challenges to HIV clinical trials.
How can the drug development industry overcome these challenges to support the HIV community by advancing novel treatment options? What best practices can be used to improve management of infectious disease clinical trials? These barriers require sponsors to rethink the way that they manage infectious disease clinical trials, and call for innovative research strategies and access to novel technologies.
Topics that the panelists will explore include:
- The state of the current HIV treatment landscape
- Innovations on the horizon for HIV treatment and prevention — from gene-based therapies to CAR T-cell immunotherapies
- Benefits of incorporating decentralized and agile clinical trial models
- How digital health technologies are improving adherence to antiretroviral therapies
- The new outlook for HIV for 2021 and beyond
Join expert speakers from ICON, Shelley McLendon, Vice President, Project Management, Vaccines and Infectious Disease and Dr. Caroline Forkin, MD, Senior Director, Global Research Services, in a live webinar on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10am EST (3pm GMT/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit HIV Treatments: From Antiretroviral Therapy to Vaccines.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Sydney Perelmutter, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x 352, sperelmutter@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks