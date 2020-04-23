BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and SAO PAULO, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Containing an invisible enemy, a pandemic virus, becomes increasingly difficult, if not impossible, when the virus can remain presymptomatic for days. Containing the spread of a highly contagious virus requires early identification of the virus in individuals before the expression of noticeable symptoms. FeverFy is advanced screening science designed to help employers, health systems, and government agencies create safe environments for their employees, customers, and visitors.
The FeverFy algorithm leverages the power of infrared imaging to produce a comprehensive thermal signature of the face. In real time, FeverFy assesses the thermal signature across regions of interest in the face to identify patterns consistent with early, presymptomatic influenza-like illness, including COVID-19. The total time required for FeverFy to capture the infrared image, evaluate the thermal signature, and indicate the suspicion of virus is approximately two seconds. To date, FeverFy has been deployed at employer sites in South America and Europe.
Thermofy Inc., a healthcare technology company focused on delivering innovative screening and diagnostic solutions across a number of disease states, has partnered with Hix Group to bring FeverFy to the U.S. market. Dr. Marcos Brioschi, Scientific Director at Thermofy remarked, "As we have seen with COVID-19, it is not enough to know someone has a fever. We must have presymptomatic knowledge of the presence of virus. FeverFy is a powerful tool to effectively and efficiently combat contagion. We are excited to team with the experienced professionals at the Hix Group to bring this important product to the U.S."
In addition to developing the comprehensive strategy for the U.S. market, Hix Group will develop the commercial and operational infrastructure necessary to launch FeverFy into government, healthcare, manufacturing, and entertainment sectors. Barry Hix, Managing Partner for Hix Group, stated, "FeverFy delivers the insight that will allow us to return to work without worrying that our next meeting or our next eight hours could lead to transmitting or developing a contagious illness."
Individuals, organizations, and agencies can register to learn more about FeverFy and request a product demonstration at http://viral-sign.com or via email to Hix Group at info@hix.group. Phone inquiries can be directed to (833) 99-VIRAL.
About Hix Group
Hix Group LLC, with offices in Birmingham, Alabama and Minneapolis, Minnesota, works with investors and commercial leaders in life sciences to assess, map, and execute the commercial competencies required to win the launch, seize markets, and sustain advantage.
About Thermofy
Thermofy is a healthtech platform that combines decades of experience in medical thermography and the development of state-of-the-art computational solutions. The company is specialized in A.I. enhanced software for thermal imaging, with multiple applications for the healthcare industry around the globe.