(From left) Dr Peter Chiu Ka-fung, Associate Professor of the Division of Urology in the Department of Surgery at CU Medicine, Professor Gary Wong Ka-leung, Professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry at HKBU, and Professor Ng Chi-fai, Professor of the Division of Urology in the Department of Surgery at CU Medicine, have jointly developed the Spermine Risk Score which provides a non-invasive and more reliable method for the diagnosis of prostate cancer (PRNewsfoto/Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU))