The series of 40 in-person courses are planned in cities throughout the U.S., offering CE-accredited learning opportunities, and made possible by grant funding from Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
MALVERN, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Education, the leader in providing practical education that improves care quality and patient outcomes, and subsidiary of HMP Global, recently launched the Migraine360 series for healthcare providers to learn emerging treatments and research-based best practices in migraine diagnosis, care, and prevention.
A series of 40 in-person, accredited courses are planned in cities throughout the U.S., made possible through grant funding from Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The half-day courses are a transformative educational experience, crafted by world-class leaders and trailblazers, to share updated practices in treating patients with migraines.
"Migraine remains both extremely debilitating and undertreated, particularly among traditionally underserved populations," said Randy Robbin, president, HMP Education. "Many newer and novel options are entering the treatment landscape. Migraine360 is designed to address knowledge and practice gaps among primary care providers and other clinicians who care for patients with migraines."
Migraine is a common neurobiological headache disorder that ranks among the world's most disabling medical illnesses. More than 36 million Americans currently experience migraines, with many reporting chronic migraines and the constant presence of disabling symptoms.
Migraine360 course co-chairs are Dr. Merle Diamond, president and managing director, Diamond Headache Clinic in Chicago, and Dr. Vincent T. Martin, director, UC Headache and Facial Pain Center and Professor of Clinical Medicine, Division of General Internal Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati.
"The impact of this condition on society and patient quality of life is considerable, yet migraine remains substantially underrecognized and undertreated — a majority of individuals receive suboptimal acute treatment or preventive care which is further emphasized by healthcare disparities and treatment barriers in certain populations," Diamond said. "With new research and treatment options for migraines quickly evolving, it is important that healthcare professionals who treat patients with migraines stay abreast of research-based best practices and emerging treatment options."
Each program is led by clinicians from a panel of faculty experts to ensure a robust examination of migraine diagnosis and treatment. Also included in the courses are a question-and-answer period to encourage interactive, collaborative learning with colleagues and expert presenters.
Faculty presenters include:
- Dr. Chia Chun Chiang, associate professor, Department of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minn.
- Calli Cook, Assistant Professor, Clinical Track, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, Emory University, Atlanta
- Dr. Linda Davis, Medical Director, Kolvita Family Medical Group, Mission Viejo, Calif.
- Dr. Rashmi Halker-Singh, associate professor of Neurology, Mayo Clinic, Phoenix
- Monica Hauger, family nurse practitioner, American Health Network, Avon, Ind.
- Dr. Susan Hutchinson, owner, Orange County Migraine & Headache Center, Irvine, Calif.
- Shamin Masrour, assistant professor, Department of Neurology, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas
- Dr. Paul G. Mathew, assistant professor of neurology, Harvard Medical School, and headache specialist, Department of Neurology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston
- Dr. Teshamae Monteith, chief, Headache Division, and associate professor of clinical neurology, Department of Neurology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami
- Dr. Christopher Rhyne, director of clinical research and staff physician, Diamond Headache Clinic, Chicago
- Lindsay Sloan, physician assistant, Diamond Headache Clinic, Chicago
- Dr. Anne Damian Yacoub, co-director, Johns Hopkins Headache Center, and associate professor, Department of Neurology, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Baltimore
Migraine360 is designed for all healthcare professionals seeking to improve the care of patients with migraine with a focus on primary care strategies, including physicians, physician assistants, registered nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and any other healthcare professional involved in treating migraines.
Up to 3 continuing education (CE) credits are available, and complimentary parking, lunch, and refreshments will be provided. For a list of upcoming locations and dates offered, or to register, visit migraine360pcp.com.
