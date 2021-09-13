NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 497 IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EDT TUESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL NEW JERSEY MERCER IN NORTHERN NEW JERSEY HUNTERDON MIDDLESEX MORRIS SOMERSET WARREN IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA LEHIGH NORTHAMPTON IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA CARBON MONROE IN SOUTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA BUCKS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLENTOWN, BETHLEHEM, BLAIRSTOWN, DOYLESTOWN, EAST BRUNSWICK, EASTON, EDISON, FLEMINGTON, JIM THORPE, MORRISTOWN, NEW BRUNSWICK, NORTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, PERTH AMBOY, SAYREVILLE, SOMERSET, STROUDSBURG, AND TRENTON.