MALVERN, Pa., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company, today announced the agenda and faculty lineup for its inaugural Great Debates & Updates in Women's Oncology, taking place online April 23-24 via the company's VRTX virtual events platform. The meeting's faculty is comprised of a distinguished lineup of accomplished experts who will delve into the latest advances and clinical decision points in the treatment of breast and gynecological cancers.
The interactive conference will be modeled on the highly popular "Great Debates & Updates" model – a debate-style series that the company has offered for several years in both Hematologic and GI Malignancies – that allows for dedicated time to engage with both faculty and other participants in Q&A, discussion, and exchange to elevate the learning experience. Along with fostering important dialogue, the meeting will feature an in-depth examination of scientific highlights, expert analysis from leading oncologists, and strategies for incorporating recent research developments into current practice. Participants will gain essential insight into provocative topics that have the potential to shape cancer treatment and patient outcomes.
Faculty members for the two-day program include:
- Erika P. Hamilton, MD, Director, Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Program, Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology; Co-Chair of Great Debates & Updates in Women's Oncology, Breast Cancer
- Kathleen N. Moore, MD, MS, The Virginia Kerley Cade Endowed Chair in Developmental Therapeutics; Associate Director for Clinical Research, Stephenson Cancer Center; Associate Professor, Section of Gynecologic Oncology; Director, Gynecologic Oncology Fellowship Program at University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center; Co-Chair of Great Debates & Updates in Women's Oncology, Gynecologic Cancers
- Carey Anders, MD, Duke Cancer Institute
- Heather L. McArthur, MD, MPH, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Bradley Monk, MD, Arizona Oncology
- Hope S. Rugo, MD, FASCO, Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center; University of California, San Francisco
- Nikhil Wagle, MD, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School
The "Clinical Topics in Breast Cancer," portion of the program, chaired by Erika P. Hamilton, MD, will cover the latest drugs in breast cancer including new endocrine agents, sacituzumab, extended endocrine therapy, the benefits and risks of neoadjuvant endocrine therapy, and choosing between trastuzumab deruxtecan and tucatinib 3rd line. Experts will also address:
- CDK4/6 Inhibitors
- SERDS and Novel Compounds for ER+
- Immunotherapy Considerations for Triple Negative Breast Cancer
- Personalized Treatment Options for HER2
- Managing Brain Metastases in Breast Cancer Patients
Chaired by Kathleen N. Moore, MD, MS, the gynecological portion of the program will deliver insight into the most up-to-date treatments for gynecological cancers, including several new drug indications and evolving biomarker directed strategies. Other sessions will cover:
- New Treatment Paradigms for Ovarian Cancer
- Approaches to Treating Advanced and Recurrent Disease
- Therapeutic Strategies for Cervical Malignancies
- First- and Second-Line Therapies in Endometrial Cancer
- Molecular Profiling in Gynecological Cancers
"Delivered in the highly popular and uniquely interactive Great Debates & Updates format, this program will offer participants an engaging, educational opportunity," said Kathleen N. Moore, MD, MS, and Conference Co-Chair of GDU Women's Oncology. "Over the course of two days, leading gynecologic and medical oncologists who specialize in women's cancers will share cutting-edge data from newly released clinical trials and up-to-date information pertaining to best practices in this critical space."
To learn more about Great Debates & Updates in Women's Oncology, visit gduwomensoncology.oncnet.com. For press access and media inquiries, contact pr@hmpglobal.com.
