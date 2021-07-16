MALVERN, Pa., July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced the launch of the Psych Congress Network, a dedicated digital resource for mental health professionals that will both expand and extend the content delivered during the Psych Congress family of meetings. Psych Congress is the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S. and the full family of Psych Congress events are among the company's premier, flagship brands. The Psych Congress Network will serve as a one-stop informational resource for news, insight, and interactive features, including the latest research from world-class contributors. The Psych Congress Network joins the HMP Global Learning Network, launched in June of 2021, which serves as the global healthcare community's most comprehensive source of clinical news and information.
The Psych Congress Network offers:
- A robust catalog of clinical news, insightful articles and perspectives from key opinion leaders (KOL) in multimedia formats;
- Video series that feature brief, authoritative commentary from thought leaders on important clinical research and updates;
- Access to educational materials presented at meetings, including abstracts, posters, and presentation slides;
- Exclusive interviews with Psych Congress meeting chairs, steering committee members, and faculty.
The launch bolsters HMP Global's already strong position in mental health. In 2012, the company acquired the U.S. Psychiatric & Mental Health Congress, now known as Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S. Over the past 9 years, the company has significantly expanded the psychiatry portfolio through the development and launch of relevant, complementary offerings, including Psych Congress Elevate, an educational conference for emerging mental health clinicians, the Psych Congress Regional meeting series, and the Psychiatry & Behavioral Health Learning Network.
"The introduction of the Psych Congress Network further solidifies HMP Global's commitment to providing clinically relevant and practical education and resources for psychiatrists and other mental health professionals via a streamlined platform," said Kara Rosania, Executive Editorial Director at HMP Global. "This network will not only effectively strengthen the ties between our psychiatry content offerings and the Psych Congress family of events, but also allow us to continue advancing our goal of delivering the very best education to increase clinician knowledge and improve patient care and outcomes."
