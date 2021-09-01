MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced world-renowned fetal pediatric surgeon Oluyinka Olutoye, MD, PhD will deliver the Keynote Address during the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC Fall), taking place October 29-31, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a session focused on Research, Discovery & Innovation on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 9:10 AM PDT, Dr. Olutoye's address will combine inspiration with critical insight, and detail how his early research evolved to clinical care and brought fetal wound healing to the field.
Dr. Olutoye first achieved international recognition in 2016 after successfully completing an unprecedented operation on a baby-in-utero. Under Dr. Olutoye's leadership, a team of 21 doctors removed a sacrococcygeal teratoma from a baby's tailbone, establishing Dr. Olutoye as an innovator and difference-maker in the surgical field. His groundbreaking work and specialized clinical expertise in fetal and neonatal surgery has yielded promising research on the role of the inflammatory response in scarless fetal wound healing and in-utero correction of severe congenital malformations.
Dr. Olutoye currently serves as Surgeon-In-Chief at Nationwide Children's Hospital in Columbus, Ohio, one of the largest children's hospital surgery departments in the world. He also holds the roles of Professor and the E. Thomas Boles Jr. Chair of Pediatric Surgery at The Ohio State University (OSU) College of Medicine. Prior to joining Nationwide Children's Hospital, he served as Co-Director of the Fetal Center and the immediate past president of the medical staff at Texas Children's Hospital. At Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, he was a tenured Professor of Surgery, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Pediatrics, and chair of the Faculty Senate.
"I am incredibly honored to serve as the Keynote for SAWC Fall and engage with my fellow difference-makers within the global wound care community," said Dr. Olutoye. "Throughout my research and professional career, it has been of utmost importance to emphasize excellence in patient care while forging innovative, new paths in surgical wound healing. I look forward to embracing these key tenets of the educational programming at SAWC Fall as we celebrate the trailblazing professionals within space, and take time to step back from the everyday, to connect with one another and find information that could solve the problems of tomorrow."
Taking place twice a year in the Spring and Fall, SAWC is the premier educational forum for all segments of the global wound care community. The meeting's "SAWC-Change Campaign" highlights new faces making a difference and honors the community's efforts to actively advance the future of wound care and improve patient outcomes. The refreshed educational agenda includes new session topics and formats focused on practical approaches that prepare professionals to meet the care needs of today – and tomorrow.
