New networks bolster the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most-relied upon news resource, and focus on Allergy & Immunology, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Urology, Ophthalmology, Pulmonology, Dentistry, Pediatrics, Endocrinology & Diabetes, and Infectious Diseases.
MALVERN, Pa., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today announced its latest expansion plans, furthering its reach into clinical content and insight, with the launch of nine new networks as part of the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's highly regarded destination for news and information.
This portfolio expansion provides healthcare professionals with greater breadth and depth of knowledge: clinical updates and expert insights, as well as high-quality opportunities for continuing education. The new networks include:
- Allergy and Immunology
- Obstetrics and Gynecology
- Urology
- Ophthalmology
- Pulmonology
- Dentistry
- Pediatrics
- Endocrinology and diabetes
- Infectious diseases
In addition to providing daily practical clinical news updates, each of the HMP Global Learning Networks features expert-driven podcasts, videos, and interviews; debates and roundtable discussions with key opinion leaders; exclusive coverage of live meetings in individualized newsrooms; and access to fully accredited conferences and continuing medical education (CME) programs.
"Each learning network serves as a comprehensive information and networking resource within a dedicated therapeutic area, providing robust coverage and expert insight professionals simply can't get anywhere else," said Jeff Hennessy, Jr., President, HMP Omnimedia. "The HMP Global Learning Network is quickly becoming the most-relied upon resource in healthcare, and this latest expansion is a clear demonstration of our commitment to making that a reality, with quality clinical updates, perspective, and CME programs that enhance clinicians' provision of optimal patient care."
The nine new networks join a deep bench of specialties that include autoimmune, cardiovascular, clinical pathways, dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, oncology, population health, surgery, wound care, emergency and mobile medicine, psychiatry and behavioral health, and rheumatology and arthritis.
In addition to CMEs, other credits offered are CNE, CPE, and AANP. For more information, visit hmpgloballearningnetwork.com.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com
