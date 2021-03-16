MALVERN, Pa., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the world's largest healthcare event and education company, today announced the launch of Great Debates & Updates (GDU) in Oncology Pharmacy. The interactive conference will be modeled on the highly popular "Great Debates & Updates" brand– a debate-style format that allows for dedicated time to engage with both faculty and other participants in Q&A, discussion, and exchange on a variety of important topics in oncology pharmacy to elevate the learning experience. Along with fostering important dialogue, the meeting will deliver new advances and approaches that can be implemented into practice immediately and ultimately serve to improve outcomes and patient care. GDU Oncology Pharmacy will take place online via the company's proprietary VRTX platform on July 22-24 and August 19-21, 2021.
The Conference Chairs for GDU Oncology Pharmacy are:
- Val R. Adams, PharmD., FHOPA, FCCP, BCOP; Associate Professor, University of Kentucky
- Christopher Fausel, PharmD, MHA, BCOP; Clinical Manager of Oncology Pharmacy, Indiana University Health
- Kirillos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP; Oncology Pharmacy Manager, M Health Fairview - Maple Grove; Assistant Professor of Pharmacy, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
- Lisa Holle, PharmD, BCOP, FHOPA, FISOPP; Associate Clinical Professor, UConn School of Pharmacy and UConn Health Carole and Ray Neag Comprehensive Cancer Center
"Great Debates & Updates in Oncology Pharmacy will be an exceptional resource for oncology pharmacy professionals," said Lisa Holle, PharmD, BCOP, FHOPA, FISOPP and Conference Chair of GDU OP. "This a comprehensive educational conference for our community to come together to learn and converse with one another on controversial and emerging topics within the field. The meeting's sessions will provide oncology pharmacists with critical knowledge that can be utilized in practice to enhance overall patient outcomes."
The launch of GDU Oncology Pharmacy series joins the company's other Great Debates & Updates offerings: Women's Oncology, Electrophysiology, Hematologic Malignancies, and GI Malignancies.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online through its proprietary VRTX virtual event platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the country's largest independent mental health meeting; Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest psychotherapy conference; Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, the nation's largest meeting addressing the opioid epidemic; EMS World Expo, the world's largest EMS-dedicated event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
