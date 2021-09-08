MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced details of the first-ever "Heroes in Healthcare" campaign in honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Throughout September, the initiative recognizes oncology professionals who have dedicated their careers to advancing research and treatment of blood cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Nominations will be accepted throughout the month to celebrate individuals whose efforts are even more deserving of recognition given the increased challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The "Heroes in Healthcare" campaign is hosted in conjunction with the Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Congress, that will be delivered online via the company's proprietary VRTX event platform October 19-23, 2021. Widely recognized as the leading educational forum for hematologists, medical oncologists, and physicians, the event's five-day agenda focuses on hematologic research and clinical case studies and highlights cutting-edge treatment options to advance patient outcomes.
"In honor of Blood Cancer Awareness Month and with the Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Congress rapidly approaching, the timing is perfect to launch this campaign," said Morton Coleman, MD, Weill Cornell Medicine and Chair of the Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Congress. "The commitment and dedication that healthcare professionals demonstrate in the complex treatment of blood cancers is unparalleled. This initiative allows us to express our gratitude for their unwavering efforts to improve patient care and outcomes."
Selected nominees' stories will be featured throughout Blood Cancer Awareness Month on the Oncology Learning Network, and during the Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Congress.
Nominations are being accepted online through September 30 at: share.hsforms.com/1X33n_WreSBmkQlPGAuhXkg4x9x. To register or learn more about the Lymphoma, Leukemia & Myeloma Congress, visit lymphomaandmyeloma.oncnet.com.
For press access and media inquiries, contact pr@hmpglobal.com.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online through its proprietary VRTX virtual event platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include Consultant360, the year-round, award-winning platform relied upon by primary care providers and other specialists; Psych Congress, the country's largest independent mental health meeting; Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world's largest psychotherapy conference; Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit, the nation's largest meeting addressing the opioid epidemic; EMS World Expo, the world's largest EMS-dedicated event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
Media Contact
Kelly McCurdy, HMP Global, 610-560-0500, pr@hmpglobal.com
SOURCE HMP Global