MALVERN, Pa., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company, has announced the comprehensive update of its Wound Care Certification Prep Course (WCPC) on-demand, which now features an enhanced, user-friendly format to showcase the most up-to-date insight from the most dynamic wound care educators. For over a decade, WCPC has served as the leading recommended review course for clinicians interested in preparing for the wound certification board exams, becoming re-certified, or gaining a more advanced understanding in wound care and is the only recommended review course endorsed by the American Board of Wound Management (ABWM) Foundation.
The refreshed on-demand course features an updated and comprehensive wound management and prevention agenda, including presentations from numerous renowned experts from the nursing, physician and physical therapy disciplines. WCPC on-demand will also include a simulated exam module that will engage participants in an educational and interactive format.
The accomplished faculty roster also includes the following multidisciplinary experts working across a wide range of disciplines and care settings:
- Hollie Mangrum, PT, DPT, CWS, Director of Field Education, Healogics, Inc., Collierville, Tennessee
- Gregory K. Patterson, MD, FACS, DABS, CWS, Breast, Vascular, Soft Tissue, Skin & Wound Surgery, VITA Surgery; Medical Director, Archbold Center for Wound Healing; Trauma Medical Director, Archbold Level II Trauma Center, Thomasville, Georgia
- Lee C. Ruotsi, MD, ABWMS, CWS-P, UHM, Medical Director, Saratoga Hospital Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, Saratoga Springs, New York
- Pamela Scarborough, PT, DPT, MS, CWS, CEEAA, Vice President of Clinical Affairs American Medical Technologies, Wimberley, Texas
- Susie Seaman, NP, MSN, CWOCN, CWS, Susie Seaman Wound Care Consulting, San Diego, California
- Dot Weir, RN, CWON, CWS, Wound/Education Consultant & Clinician, Saratoga Hospital Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine, Saratoga Springs, New York
"The updated WCPC On-Demand platform will facilitate ease of use and provide a specialized educational program to best prepare attendees for certification examinations," said Tiffney Oliver, Vice President of Wound Care at NACCME. "With a tremendous roster of interdisciplinary faculty spanning the wound care field, WCPC continues to serve as the leading certification preparation experience and upholds the shared goal of advancing standards of care through interdisciplinary wound management education."
Attendees of WCPC have the ability to earn up to 17 CME/CE/CECHs-credits.
To register or learn more about WCPC, please visit woundprepcourse.com.
