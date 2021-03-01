MALVERN, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, a leading healthcare event and education company, is currently hosting an educational webinar relating to the COVID-19 pandemic entitled "COVID-19 Research Briefs: A Webinar Series" on its award-winning Consultant360 Specialty Network, a multidisciplinary digital destination designed to provide timely and relevant clinical information and resources to improve patient care.
In the webinar series, an array of established experts will discuss pertinent issues faced by healthcare providers and share rapidly developing updates in research during these challenging times. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Consultant360 has been addressing the need for such educational resources for healthcare providers via its online resource, "COVID-19 Care360." The media platform has also published a range of relevant Research Briefs covering pandemic-related content like treatment options, vaccine and testing development, and research on the emerging COVID-19 genetic variants.
"COVID-19 Research Briefs: A Webinar Series" serves as an essential extension of these resources and will feature key sessions including:
- "Updates on COVID-19 Treatments in Critical Illness" presented by Vikram Mukherjee MD, FRCP on Tuesday, March 2 at 3 pm EST
- "Non-Pulmonary Complications of COVID-19" presented by Joseph Rahimian, MD on Wednesday, March 10 at 4 pm EST
- "Responding to COVID-19 Variants" presented by Mirella Salvatore, MD, FIDSA on Monday, March 15
New installments in the series are planned, and additional details and topics within the webinar series are forthcoming.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has affected all areas of medicine, and keeping up with the ever-evolving landscape of research and vaccine development can be difficult. Consultant360's webinar series is intended to give healthcare providers all the information they need in one short hour and allows viewers to ask questions in real time," said Daniel Eiras, MD, Infectious Disease Specialist, New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, and Section Editor of COVID-19 Care360.
"The past year has illuminated the resilience of healthcare providers and the incomparable role they play within our society," said Amanda Balbi, Senior Managing Editor, Consultant360. "Via the new COVID-19 Webinar Series and wealth of other educational content, Consultant360 continues to showcase informative and relevant material to the healthcare community and enhance its role as a leading resource in research and updates pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic."
With a reach of more than one million health care professionals across multiple therapeutic specialties, Consultant360 delivers concise, practical, and relevant information—including clinical insights, breaking news, and peer perspectives.
To learn more, visit consultant360.com.
