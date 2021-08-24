MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HMP Global, the leading healthcare event and education company, today announced details of the first-ever "Biofilm-Based Wound Care: Virtual Skills Workshop" that will be presented Friday, September 24, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT.
The debut event is an extension of WoundCon, the largest global virtual wound care conference, that takes place online three times each year. In March 2021, HMP Global acquired WoundCon's parent company, Kestrel Health Information, a virtual conference producer and content provider for wound care clinicians, academics, and other medical professionals, giving HMP Global coverage of more than 90% of the global wound care market.
During the one-day virtual program, participants will engage in a tailored agenda comprised of lectures from expert instructors, live cadaveric demonstrations, and hands-on learning strategies for practical, real-world application. Each portion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with instructors to further strengthen skills practice.
Attendees can earn 5.25 CME/CE credits during the complimentary, one-day workshop. Participation also includes free on-demand access to the program recording for two weeks after the event concludes.
"Practicing biofilm-based wound care is an evidence-based essential skill," said Cathy Milne, APRN, MSN, ANP/ACNS-BC, CWOCN-AP, Connecticut Clinical Nursing Associates in Bristol, Connecticut, one of the two experts guiding attendees through the four essential steps in addressing wound bioburden. "What is really exciting is that this distinctly skills-oriented experience enables attendees to not only learn, but apply what they've learned in their practice the very same day."
In conjunction with Ms. Milne's teachings on wound cleansing and dressing the wound as an antibiofilm strategy, leading the skills experience in the debridement and refashioning wound edges sessions is Jayesh Shah, MD, MHA, President, South Texas Wound Associates in Pennsylvania; Assistant Professor, Department of Family Medicine at UT Health; Associate Professor, University of the Incarnate, Word Osteopathic School in San Antonio, Texas.
"This unique workshop is designed for health care professionals at all levels of wound care practice—from novice to expert," said Dr. Shah. "It is an experience that will help attendees develop hands-on skills in real time and give them increased confidence in translating evidence-based recommendations to their patients' bedside."
To learn more or register for "Biofilm-Based Wound Care: A Virtual Skills Workshop," please visit woundcon.com/workshop-wound-hygiene. The program will be available in eight languages and across three global time zones to facilitate increased participation.
ABOUT HMP GLOBAL
HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical—and is a multichannel leader in healthcare events and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events – in person and online via its VRTX virtual platform – and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. The company has a deep presence in the wound care market, reaching more than 90% of wound care clinicians in the U.S., and more around the world, with education for professionals at every skill level, practice setting, and career stage. For more than 30 years, the company has produced the renowned Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the world's largest in-person gathering of wound care professionals taking place twice a year in the Spring and Fall. Its other highly regarded brands include WoundCon, a series of global, one-day virtual conferences for licensed healthcare professionals; the WoundSource Directory, the most trusted resource in the field for clinically reviewed, comparative information on wound care products, services, and related companies; the Wound Certification Prep Course, the leading recommended review course by the ABWM Foundation; the Post-Acute Care Symposium, providing practical and clinically relevant education for caregivers within long-term care, home care, and hospice settings; Wound Clinic Business, a series of events focused on optimizing best practices for wound clinic management and reimbursement; and a complete portfolio of award-winning print and digital brands that fall under the company's premier digital destination, the Wound Care Learning Network: Wounds, Wound Management & Prevention, Today's Wound Clinic, and Podiatry Today. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.
