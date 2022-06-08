AMG Builds Playset for Winston-Salem Pediatric Cancer Patient
GREENSBORO, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Volunteers from Association Management Group (AMG), one of the Carolinas' largest professional homeowner association managers representing more than 30,000 property owners, constructed a custom backyard playset on June 3 for six-year-old Jenifer Maria Sanchez of Winston-Salem, a pediatric cancer patient in treatment for leukemia. Sanchez is the recipient of the free playset thanks to AMG and Roc Solid Foundation (RSF), a Virginia-based nonprofit that works with hospitals, organizations, and volunteers to Play It Forward and build hope for children and families fighting pediatric cancer. The team of twenty-five AMG staff worked from 9:00 a.m. till 1:00 p.m. on Friday with tools, instruction, and guidance from an RSF project leader to create the playscape, which featured swings, a tree house, a slide, and a climbing area. "Thank you so much, volunteers, for this hard labor and for helping us create happy memories, even when our world is upside-down. Jenifer appreciates everyone taking time out of their lives to build her playset in her own yard. This is something Jenifer needs in her life right now. Our hearts are so full with love for this organization," said mother Jenifer Ocampo.
It takes a team effort to restore hope to young cancer patients, according to Ashley Martin, Roc Solid Foundation Director of Marketing. "AMG's support not only allows us to make a big impact on a family during an extremely difficult time in their lives, but it also shows that family they are not alone on the journey of fighting pediatric cancer. Seeing the community surround them with support provides a feeling of hope that will stay with them far beyond build day." Winston Salem Mayor Alan Joines participated in the dedication of the new playset. "It's great to see organizations like AMG go beyond good corporate citizenship," he said. "For this family and so many others, they are good neighbors making a difference in our communities."
Though it was a long morning of measuring and lifting, drilling and hammering in the warm June sunshine, the expression on Jenifer's face when she saw the new playscape, complete with signed best wishes from each member of the AMG construction team, made all the effort worthwhile, said Paul Mengert, AMG founder and CEO. "AMG specializes in supporting communities. In the business of managing community associations (HOAs) and condominiums, helping one's neighbor is an important–and inspiring–responsibility. We have a decades-old culture of giving back to the Triad community, with both money and volunteer hours. It's gratifying to do our part to help restore fun and play to the life of a little girl experiencing cancer." AMG President Dacy Cavicchia agreed. "For us, this was a team-building exercise in caring for our community, something we enjoy and believe in. According to Roc Solid foundation, sixteen thousand US children are diagnosed with cancer each year. Of course, treatment is critical, but so is having a happy, normal life. It feels good to be a part of providing this family with a wonderful playspace they can enjoy for years." AMG hopes to participate in another Roc Solid playset project soon with its Charlotte, NC team.
For details on Roc Solid Foundation or to learn how you can Play It Forward for pediatric cancer patients, visit: https://rocsolidfoundation.org/
To learn about AMG, visit: AMGworld.com/.
About AMG: AMG is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit AMGworld.com/.
Media Contact
Paul K Mengert, Association Management Group, 1 3367077880, aherndon@amgworld.com
SOURCE Association Management Group