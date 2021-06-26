SCOTCH PLAINS, N.J., June 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Osbert Fernandez, MD, FACOG, FAAFP of CarePoint Health Medical Group has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Docs for 2021. Dr. Fernandez is board certified in both Family Practice and Obstetrics & Gynecology. He is also certified by the North American Menopause Society (NAMS) for his commitment to menopausal health.
Dr. Fernandez has special interest in treating high risk obstetric cases and minimally invasive gynecological surgery.
Currently, he is an Attending Physician with CarePoint Medical Group and is the Associate Director of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hoboken University Medical Center.
Dr. Fernandez is also an Assistant Clinical Professor at New York Medical College in the Department of Family Medicine.
"Being a doctor allows me to contribute to my community and to society in a meaningful way. It is an honor to be trusted with helping a patient to manage their health and well-being," says Dr. Fernandez.
