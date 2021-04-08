TUKWILA, Wash., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holden Southcenter, a premier Assisted Living and Memory Care community, is pleased to announce that it has opened a Welcome Center for the new senior living community. The centrally located new community located at 112 Andover Park E., Tukwila, WA 98188 plans to open by the end of July 1, 2021 if not earlier and is managed by Milestone Retirement Communities for the Holden Collection, an Alliance Residential Company.
The new Welcome Center is located at 406 Baker Blvd. Suite 160, Tukwila WA 98188, and is open daily to answer questions and show the new community to those interested in learning more. To schedule a safe and personal appointment, please call 844-342-0395.
"We are excited to share all that our community has to offer residents, from our beautiful, brand new building, to an array of amenities and services. It has been built to a standard that resonates with today's aging population. Our new residents will have the added benefit of helping to set the personality of Holden Southcenter," said Justin Ashton, executive director of Holden Southcenter.
When complete, Holden Southcenter will be comprised of 138 apartments in the specifically planned senior living community. There will be 107 private apartment homes in Assisted Living featuring studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units and 31 specially designed Memory Care suites for residents living with memory loss.
Assisted Living
At Holden Southcenter, residents will enjoy everyday moments amongst the spacious, elegantly appointed, amenity-rich surroundings and majestic views. Residents can appreciate the peace of mind from having personalized and supportive care delivered by a dedicated staff that is onsite, 24-hours a day.
Services and amenities for residents include:
- Modern Common Areas
- Chef-Prepared Meals served in Full-Service Dining Room
- Full-Service Bistro/Bar
- Resident Accessible Chef's Kitchen Garden
- Senior-Inspired Fitness Center with Yoga Studio
- Convenient Hair & Nail Salon
- Family Gathering Room
- Multi-Purpose Room Featuring Large Screen & Projector with Theater Style Seating
- Rooftop Courtyard Including an
- Outdoor Kitchen, Fire Pit & Soft Seating
- Resident Shared Laundry Rooms
- 24-Hour On-Duty Care Staff
- Scheduled Transportation
- Secured Community
- Covered Pick-Up and Drop Off
- Direct Access to Adjoining Walking Paths and Parks
Memory Care
Holden Southcenter features the In the Moment® Memory Care program, a holistic approach designed to meet residents in the moment they are experiencing, engaging them with kindness and patience, and helping them through their day. Attentive and courteous care staff are available 24/7, ready to enhance residents' physical, emotional, social, spiritual and intellectual well-being.
Services and amenities for residents with Alzheimer's and dementia include
- Spacious Private and Companion Suites
- Purposefully Designed Activity & Living Areas
- Chef-Prepared Tailored Meal Plans
- Memory Care Activities and Programs (customized to residents' cognitive levels, socialization & activity level)
- Hair & Nail Salon
- Laundry Services
- Weekly Housekeeping Services
- Elevated Secured Outdoor Courtyard
For more information, visit the website Holden Southcenter at https://www.milestoneretirement.com/senior-living/wa/tukwila/holden-southcenter/.
About Holden Southcenter Senior Living
Scheduled to open by the end of July 1, 2021 if not earlier, Holden will provide the finest in assisted living and memory care for residents. Located in Tukwila's thriving Southcenter neighborhood, it's the mission of the Assisted Living and Memory Care community to serve residents, families and staff with compassion, dignity and respect. But it's also the goal to inspire residents to live each day to the fullest. It is operated by Milestone Retirement, dedicated to creating an environment where residents, employees, and investors, all feel equally valued and respected. Milestone provides management services to over 38 communities offering independent living, assisted living, memory care, and specialty care to residents across the U.S. For more information, visit the website Holden Southcenter.
Media Contact
Stacia Kirby, Milestone Retirement, 206-478-5841, stacia@kirbycomm.com
