WINTER PARK, Fla., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work Institute has honored Holiday Retirement with certification as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year. This honor extends to 201 – 84 percent—of its senior living communities.

According to the study, 78 percent of employees consider Holiday a great workplace. The Trust Index Survey is based on five aspects of trust: credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie. The certification process includes anonymous employee surveys from across Holiday's 240 locations. Great Place to Work Institute, the independent research and consulting firm, evaluated more than 60 elements of team members' experience on the job. These included employee pride in the organization's community impact, belief that their work makes a different, and feeling their work has special meaning. These rankings are based on employees' experiences, no matter who they are or what they do.

"A strong and engaging work environment allows our employees, and our company, to overcome obstacles — something that was evident throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," said Lilly Donohue, Holiday Retirement CEO. "We know that our commitment to putting our employees at the center of what we do, is what drives our success at delivering the best services to our customers and upholding our mission of helping older people live better."

"We applaud Holiday Retirement for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Dr. Jacquelyn Kung, of Great Place to Work's senior care affiliate Activated Insights. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace for high performance."

Holiday Retirement employees completed 6,127 surveys, resulting in a 92 percent confidence level and a margin of error of less than ± 5 percent.

The following 201 Holiday Retirement communities received Great Place to Work distinction:

Alabama

  • Eastdale Estates – Montgomery
  • Monarch Estates – Auburn
  • Rocky RidgeHoover
  • University Oaks – Mobile

Arizona

  • Desert Rose – Yuma
  • Madison MeadowsPhoenix
  • Vista de la Montaña – Surprise
  • Vista del Rio – Peoria
  • Westgate Village – Glendale

Arkansas

  • Andover PlaceLittle Rock
  • Apple Blossom – Rogers
  • Butterfield Place – Fort Smith
  • South Wind Heights – Jonesboro

California

  • The Bonaventure – Ventura
  • Bridgecreek – West Covina
  • The Camelot – Hemet
  • The Chateau at Harveston – Temecula
  • Fig Garden – Fresno
  • Hilltop Estates – Redding
  • Las Brisas – San Luis Obispo
  • Mission Commons – Redlands
  • Mistywood – Roseville
  • The Oakmont – Chico
  • The Palms – La Mirada
  • Redwood Retirement Residence – Napa
  • Shasta Estates – Redding
  • Sierra HillsPorterville
  • The Springs of EscondidoEscondido
  • Valencia CommonsRancho Cucamonga
  • Walnut Park – Visalia

Colorado

  • Greeley Place -- Greeley
  • Highland Trail – Broomfield
  • Lakewood Estates – Lakewood
  • Longmont Regent – Longmont
  • Pueblo Regent – Pueblo
  • Quincy PlaceDenver
  • Sugar Valley Estates – Loveland
  • Sunridge – Colorado Springs

Connecticut

  • Cedar Woods – Branford
  • White Oaks – Manchester

Florida

  • The Atrium at GainesvilleGainesville
  • Augustine LandingJacksonville
  • Azalea ParkLakeland
  • Belleair Towers – Clearwater
  • Cherry LaurelTallahassee
  • Marion WoodsOcala
  • Regency Residence – Port Richey
  • Sterling CourtDeltona
  • The TremontOviedo
  • University Pines       – Pensacola
  • The Venetian Gardens– Venice
  • Windward Palms – Boynton Beach
  • Woodlands VillageBradenton

Georgia

  • Laurel GroveLawrenceville
  • Pinegate ­– Macon
  • The Regency House – Decatur
  • Riverplace – Columbus
  • Smoky Springs – Gainesville
  • Washington Commons – Evans

Hawaii

  • Hawaii Kai -- Honolulu
  • Kalama Heights – Kihei

Illinois

  • Blair House – Normal
  • Curtis Creek – Quincy
  • Montvale Estates – Springfield

Indiana

  • Arbor Glen – Fort Wayne
  • Parkside Court – Columbus
  • Redbud Hills – Bloomington
  • Willow ParkEvansville

Iowa

  • Beaverdale Estates – Des Moines
  • Illahee Hills – Urbandale
  • Mallard PointCedar Falls
  • Palmer HillsBettendorf
  • Walden PlaceIowa City

Kansas

  • Grasslands Estates – Wichita
  • Greenwood Terrace – Lenexa
  • Thornton Place – Topeka

Kentucky

  • Hartland HillsLexington
  • Oxmoor Lodge -- Louisville
  • Ponder Creek Estates – Louisville

Louisiana

  •  Nouveau Marc – Kenner
  • Whealdon Estates – Baton Rouge

Maine

  • Kittery Estates – Kittery
  • The Woods at Canco – Portland

Massachusetts

  • Devonshire Estates – Lenox
  • Summer PlaceChelmsford

Michigan

  • Ashford CourtWestland
  • Aurora PondWyoming
  • The Inn at Cass LakeWaterford
  • Lincoln SquareGrand Rapids
  • Sterling Place -- Southfield
  • Wescourt – Saginaw
  • Winter Village -- Frankenmuth

Minnesota

  • The Lodge at White Bear– White Bear Lake

Mississippi

  • Chateau RidgelandRidgeland

Missouri

  • Briarcrest Estates – Ballwin
  • The Cambridge -- Springfield
  • Country Squire – St. Joseph
  • Orchid Terrace – St Louis

Montana

  • Aspen View – Billings
  • Grizzly Peak – Missoula
  • Hunter's Pointe – Helena

Nebraska

  • Rolling Hills Ranch – Omaha

Nevada

  • Carson PlazaCarson City
  • Montara MeadowsLas Vegas
  • Sky PeaksReno

New Hampshire

  • Birch Heights – Derry

New Jersey

  • Yardley CommonsVoorhees

New Mexico

  • Bear Canyon Estates – Albuquerque

New York

  • Diamond Ridge – Troy
  • Manor at Woodside – Poughkeepsie

North Carolina

  • Carmel PlaceCharlotte
  • Cedar RidgeBurlington
  • Creekside TerraceWinston-Salem
  • Crescent HeightsConcord
  • Emerald PondDurham
  • Forsyth CourtWinston-Salem
  • Gardens at WakefieldRaleigh
  • Jordan Oaks – Cary
  • The Lodge at Wake ForestWake Forest
  • Pinecrest – Hickory
  • Shads Landing – Charlotte
  • The StratfordHigh Point
  • Willow GroveMatthews
  • The Woods at Holly TreeWilmington

Ohio

  • New England Club – Cincinnati
  • Pearl Crossing – Strongsville
  • The WorthingtonGahanna

Oklahoma

  • Prairie Rose – Tulsa
  • Silver Arrow Estates – Broken Arrow
  • Tallgrass Estates – Bartlesville

Oregon

  • Garden ValleyRoseburg
  • Gresham Manor – Gresham
  • Madrona Hills – Salem
  • Parkrose Chateau – Portland
  • The Regent – Corvallis
  • Rock CreekHillsboro
  • Rogue Valley – Grants Pass
  • Sheldon Oaks – Eugene
  • Stoneybrook LodgeCorvallis
  • Vineyard Place – Milwaukie

Pennsylvania

  • Bethel ParkBethel Park
  • Essex House – Lemoyne
  • The Manor at OakridgeHarrisburg
  • Whispering Oaks – Hermitage

South Carolina

  • Ashley ParkCharleston
  • Deepwood Estates – Lexington
  • Eagle Crest – Myrtle Beach
  • Forest PinesColumbia
  • Indigo PinesHilton Head
  • WestminsterGreenville

South Dakota

  • Holiday Hills Estates – Rapid City

Tennessee

  • Creekside at Shallowford – Chattanooga
  • Echo RidgeKnoxville
  • Jackson Meadow – Jackson
  • The Manor at Steeplechase – Franklin
  • Uffelman Estates – Clarksville
  • Windlands East – Madison

Texas

  • Arlington Plaza – Arlington
  • The Bentley –Dallas
  • The Chateau – McKinney
  • Colonial VillageLongview
  • Copperfield Estates – Houston
  • Cowhorn Creek Estates – Texarkana
  • Cypress Woods – Kingwood
  • Dogwood Estates – Denton
  • The El DoradoRichardson
  • Fox Run Estates – Arlington
  • Heritage Village – McAllen
  • Highland Estates – Cedar Park
  • Madison Estates – San Antonio
  • Paradise Springs – Spring
  • Parkview In Allen – Allen
  • Parkwood Meadows – Round Rock
  • Pinewood HillsFlower Mound
  • Polo Park Estates – Midland
  • Renaissance-AustinAustin
  • Renaissance-Sherman – Sherman
  • Rosewood Estates – Tyler
  • Ventura PlaceLubbock
  • Whiterock Court – Dallas

Utah

  • The Harrison Regent – Ogden
  • Olympus Ranch – Murray 
  • Pioneer Valley Lodge – North Logan
  • The SevilleOrem

Virginia

  • Colonial Harbor – Yorktown
  • Elm Park Estates – Roanoke
  • The FairmontManassas
  • The Virginian – Richmond

Washington

  • BedfordVancouver
  • Cascadian Place – Everett
  • The Garden Club – Bellevue
  • Harvard ParkSpokane
  • Kamlu Retirement Inn – Vancouver
  • Orchard Park – Yakima
  • Park PlazaWalla Walla
  • Peninsula – Gig Harbor
  • Willow Gardens -- Puyallup

Wisconsin

  • The Jefferson– Middleton
  • Oakwood HillsEau Claire
  • Village at The FallsMenomonee Falls

Wyoming

  • Whispering Chase – Cheyenne

About Holiday Retirement

Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 25,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter or LinkedIn.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions. Through its culture consulting services, Great Place to Work helps clients create great workplaces that outpace peers on key business metrics like revenue growth, profitability, retention, and stock performance.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Cerrito

Holiday Retirement

407.986.5537    

alyssa.cerrito@holidayseniorliving.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-retirement-named-great-place-to-work-for-fourth-consecutive-year-301295021.html

SOURCE Holiday Retirement

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.