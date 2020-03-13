WINTER PARK, Fla., March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Retirement, the largest independent senior living provider in the U.S., announced today that it has provided telehealth access and services to the residents of Holiday's 261 senior living communities. Holiday's residents have access to MeMD's national network of healthcare providers for treatment of urgent-care situations and other conditions in the safety of their Holiday home.
Lilly Donohue, CEO of Holiday Retirement, commented "Telehealth helps Holiday's residents get care faster, avoid the problems of time and transportation with an office appointment, and get treatment for many conditions, from chronic pain to fever symptoms. An outbreak such as COVID-19 requires that we find ways to help our residents have faster access to healthcare providers."
Holiday Retirement's long-standing protocols for planning and responding to infectious disease protect the health and wellbeing of our communities. "Our seniors should avoid public places of risk as much as possible," Donohue added. "It's essential that we constantly find new ways to help our residents during events such as the COVID-19 outbreak. It's also important we play any role possible in reducing potential stress on the U.S. healthcare system from COVID-19. MeMD telehealth gives residents a level of comfort in knowing they can talk to a doctor quickly from the safety of their Holiday home."
About Holiday Retirement
Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 30,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidaytouch.com.
About MeMD
MeMD delivers medical and therapy visits to 4.5 million members nationwide over the computer, phone or mobile device. MeMD is accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) and has the highest patient satisfaction rating among all telehealth providers nationwide, according to TrustPilot third-party reviews.
