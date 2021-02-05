WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiday Retirement, one of the largest senior living providers, has recently secured access to the COVID-19 vaccine at 100 of their independent living communities. During the initial rollout of the first phase of the federal pharmacy program, only the company's seven assisted living communities were approved by the CDC, leaving the majority of communities (250+) without a vaccine provider, clinic date, or guidance on next steps.
Local and regional teams, along with assistance from the national support center, have worked around the clock to educate vaccine clinic providers that the resident population at independent living communities is among the most vulnerable. The average age of Holiday residents is 82. As an organization, Holiday does not have access to the vaccine on a national scale and the company has received no assistance from the government. Individual states and counties continue to make their own prioritizations when it comes to vaccine distribution.
"We are just as disappointed as our residents, resident family members, and community employees that independent living has not been prioritized through the federal government," said Lilly Donohue, Chief Executive Officer at Holiday. "Through our own creative local outreach, we have been able to secure providers and/or complete vaccination clinics for more than a third of our communities. Our teams have been steadfast in their desire to make good on our mission, helping older people live better, and advocating for vaccine distribution on their behalf is our top priority at this time."
Holiday's goal is to reach 100% of communities by the end of February. Each day, teams continue dialogue with state decision makers and local county health departments, grocery store pharmacies, and any other providers to request that an onsite vaccine clinic be hosted at Holiday communities. Even though the vaccine is an option in many counties for seniors by individual appointment, it may be difficult for many to attend a public vaccine clinic.
"We believe that every resident should have access to safely receive the vaccine in our community without the headache of travel, long lines, and additional risk of exposure, said Donohue. "We will continue local outreach for each community until a federal program prioritizes independent living across the nation or until access to the vaccine is provided to all Holiday Retirement communities."
If you have information regarding a vaccine provider that could conduct an onsite or group offsite COVID-19 vaccine clinic in any of the cities that Holiday Retirement operates, please call (855) 827-1518 or email covidvaccine@holidayseniorliving.com. Our community management teams are experts at hosting vaccine clinics and an onsite clinic can efficiently vaccinate 100+ people in just a few hours.
- Rogers, Arkansas
- Auburn, Alabama
- Hoover, Alabama
- Mobile, Alabama
- Yuma, Arizona
- Phoenix , Arizona
- Peoria, Arizona
- Glendale, Arizona
- Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Vista, California
- Pinole, California
- Ventura, California
- West Covina, California
- Hemet, California
- Temecula, California
- Bakersfield, California
- Fresno, California
- Yucaipa, California
- Merced, California
- Redding, California
- San Luis Obispo, California
- Roseville, California
- Chico, California
- La Mirada, California
- Palmdale, California
- Redding, California
- Simi Valley, California
- Escondido, California
- Napa, California
- Modesto, California
- Rancho Cucamonga, California
- Visalia, California
- Santa Clara, California
- Lakewood, Colorado
- Greeley, Colorado
- Arvada, Colorado
- Fort Collins, Colorado
- Pueblo, Colorado
- Denver, Colorado
- Loveland, Colorado
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Branford, Connecticut
- Rocky Hill, Connecticut
- Manchester, Connecticut
- Jacksonville, Florida
- Clearwater, Florida
- Sarasota, Florida
- Eustis, Florida
- Palm Coast, Florida
- Ocala, Florida
- Port Richey, Florida
- Pensacola, Florida
- Venice, Florida
- Boynton Beach, Florida
- Athens, Georgia
- Lawrenceville, Georgia
- Macon, Georgia
- Decatur , Georgia
- Columbus, Georgia
- Evans, Georgia
- Kihei, Hawaii
- Quincy, Illinois
- Springfield, Illinois
- Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Bloomington, Indiana
- Evansville, Indiana
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Urbandale, Iowa
- Wichita, Kansas
- Lenexa, Kansas
- Topeka, Kansas
- Lexington, Kentucky
- Paducah, Kentucky
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Louisville, Kentucky
- Kenner, Louisiana
- Shreveport, Louisiana
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Kittery, Maine
- Lenox, Massachusetts
- Chelmsford, Massachusetts
- Westland, Michigan
- White Bear Lake, Minnesota
- Ridgeland, Mississippi
- Ballwin, Missouri
- Springfield, Missouri
- Kansas City, Missouri
- Helena, Montana
- Derry, New Hampshire
- Voorhees, New Jersey
- Troy, New York
- Greece, New York
- Glenville, New York
- Poughkeepsie, New York
- Fayetteville, New York
- Durham, North Carolina
- Cary, North Carolina
- Wake Forest, North Carolina
- Copley, Ohio
- Strongsville, Ohio
- Gahanna, Ohio
- Toledo, Ohio
- Beaverton, Oregon
- Salem, Oregon
- Roseburg, Oregon
- Gresham, Oregon
- Salem, Oregon
- Salem, Oregon
- Portland, Oregon
- Salem, Oregon
- Hillsboro, Oregon
- Grants Pass, Oregon
- Bend, Oregon
- Milwaukie, Oregon
- Erie, Pennsylvania
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Lexington, South Carolina
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Columbia, South Carolina
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Rapid City, South Dakota
- Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Clarksville, Tennessee
- Dallas, Texas
- McKinney, Texas
- Amarillo, Texas
- Longview, Texas
- Houston, Texas
- Texarkana, Texas
- Denton, Texas
- Richardson, Texas
- Arlington, Texas
- McAllen , Texas
- Cedar Park, Texas
- Waco, Texas
- Odessa, Texas
- San Antonio, Texas
- Spring, Texas
- Round Rock, Texas
- Flower Mound, Texas
- Midland, Texas
- Tyler, Texas
- Dallas, Texas
- Ogden, Utah
- Murray, Utah
- Orem, Utah
- Richmond, Virginia
- Manassas, Virginia
- Chesapeake, Virginia
- Richmond, Virginia
- Seattle, Washington
- Everett, Washington
- Bellevue, Washington
- Spokane, Washington
- Walla Walla, Washington
- Gig Harbor, Washington
- Middleton, Wisconsin
- Eau Claire, Wisconsin
- Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin
- Cheyenne, Wyoming
About Holiday Retirement
Holiday Retirement is in the business of helping older people live better. Pioneering the concept of independent senior living in 1971, Holiday Retirement has grown to help more than 30,000 residents in 43 states live better. Holiday Retirement is also recognized as a Great Place to Work®. For more information about Holiday Retirement visit www.holidayseniorliving.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn.
Media Contacts:
Alyssa Cerrito | Holiday Retirement
407.986.5537
alyssa.cerrito@holidayseniorliving.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holiday-retirement-secures-access-to-covid-19-vaccine-at-100-communities-301223044.html
SOURCE Holiday Retirement