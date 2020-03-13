MIAMI, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland & Knight has established a COVID-19 Response Team to help clients respond to a variety of business and legal issues they may be facing related to the disease. As part of this initiative, the firm has created a centralized hub on its website that includes a number of alerts, blogs and other original content addressing the issues affecting both small and large companies, as well as information on upcoming webinars and programming that may be of value to clients.
Holland & Knight's COVID-19 Response Team brings together attorneys and public affairs professionals in various disciplines throughout the firm who can advise clients in a number of relevant areas, including:
- SEC and Financial Reporting
- Commercial Litigation
- Force Majeure
- Labor and Employment Issues
- OSHA and Workplace Safety
- Regulatory
- Non-GAAP and Forward-Looking Disclosures
- Cybersecurity and Privacy
- Contingency Planning
- M&A and Stock Market Volatility
- Extreme Financial Impacts
- Maritime Transportation
- Aviation
- Healthcare Regulatory
- Government Contracts
- Hotel Operations and Management
- Commercial and Real Estate: Landlords and Property Managers
- Federal Funding
- Crisis and Risk Management
Additional content and key points of contact will be added to the site as the situation continues to evolve and affect a wide range of sectors.
