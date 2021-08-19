LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Materials science innovation leader Hologenix®, whose CELLIANT® infrared technology is an ingredient in world-class brands across many categories, has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies for the third consecutive year. The ranking represents a unique look at the most successful companies in the most dynamic segment of the American economy – its independent small businesses.
As reported in the Inc. magazine list, Hologenix's profits in 2020 grew an astounding 225% over the previous year, and, as in previous years, the company is ranked in the top half of the list.
"We are honored to be recognized for our continued growth and success as one of America's fastest-growing companies by Inc.," said Seth Casden, Hologenix Co-Founder and CEO. "We strive to develop new product solutions for the ever-changing marketplace and to broaden the uses of CELLIANT infrared technology and the health and wellness benefits it delivers. We are pleased CELLIANT is now a key ingredient in many brands across the globe, from clothing and bedding to furnishings and even space suits, with more applications on the horizon!"
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
Inc. 5000 Methodology
The 2021 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.
About Hologenix
Hologenix, headquartered in Pacific Palisades, California, is a materials science innovation company producing products that energize all aspects of life. Its flagship product, CELLIANT®, is a responsive textile using infrared technology that provides a myriad of wellness benefits and is an ingredient in world-class brands across multiple industries. It is rigorously tested by a Science Advisory Board composed of experts in the fields of physics, biology, chemistry and medicine. The Science Advisory Board has overseen nine peer-reviewed published studies that demonstrate CELLIANT's effectiveness and the benefits of infrared energy.
CELLIANT is made from non-conflict, ethically sourced minerals.
