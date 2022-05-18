NEW YORK, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Holter Monitor Market size is expected to grow by USD 271.26 million from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request our latest sample report.
The increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders, rising number of new product launches, and the increasing number of M&A will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of cardiac monitoring and surgeries, availability of substitutes, and the cybersecurity concerns related to cardiac remote monitoring will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Market Landscape
- 3-12 Channels
- 1-2 Channels And Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our holter monitor market report covers the following areas:
This study identifies the increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders as one of the prime reasons driving the holter monitor market growth during the next few years.
Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC.
- iRhythm Technologies Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- OSI Systems Inc.
- Peerbridge Health
Geographical Market Analysis
North America will account for 40% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for Holter monitors. The market in this region will grow faster than the markets in Europe, the Middle East, and South America.
Over the forecast period, the increased prevalence of heart illnesses such as Atrial Fibrillation (AF) will aid the Holter monitor market expansion in North America.
Holter Monitor Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist holter monitor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the holter monitor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the holter monitor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Holter monitor market vendors
Holter Monitor Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.54%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 271.26 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
8.97
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Boston Scientific Corp., Cardinal Health Inc., General Electric Co., HILL ROM HOLDINGS INC., iRhythm Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Nihon Kohden Corp., OSI Systems Inc., and Peerbridge Health
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
