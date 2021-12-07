FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Holy Cross Health, a full-service, non-profit, Catholic, teaching hospital operating in the spirit of the Sisters of Mercy, has partnered with DocASAP, the industry's most advanced patient access and engagement platform for health systems, health plans and physician groups, to provide online appointment scheduling for existing and new patients.
DocASAP provides a patient access and engagement platform that is seamlessly configured for the unique clinical and operating procedures of enterprise health systems. Through this partnership, Holy Cross Health has expanded its digital footprint, enabling patients to schedule appointments at their convenience with physicians, physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
"As an added benefit, when our Patient Navigation Center closes, patients will be routed to our 24-hour call center, where advisors can schedule appointments online on their behalf," said Holy Cross Health President and CEO Mark Doyle. "And if they opt to do so, anyone contacting the call center for a physician referral can ask an advisor to schedule appointments on their behalf. We are truly excited to offer these enhancements to our valued patients."
Presently, the online scheduling platform provides access to Holy Cross Medical Group internal medicine, family practice, ob/gyn, pediatric, colorectal surgery, gastroenterology, oncology, orthopedic, radiation oncology, rheumatology physicians and general surgeons. More specialties will be added in coming months.
"We are very excited to partner with Holy Cross on their mission to improve patient experience and care delivery for their healthcare consumers," said Puneet Maheshwari, co-founder and CEO of DocASAP. "Navigating healthcare systems and accessing the right care at the right time can be difficult for many people. Being able to work closely with Holy Cross to help their patients connect with the right providers is a mission both organizations share and are proud to work towards."
To access the online scheduling tool, visit HolyCrossASAP.com. The implementation of DocASAP has improved patients' overall experience with Holy Cross Health's wide array of services and facilities. To book an appointment by phone call 954-542-2500 or 1-866-988-DOCS.
About Holy Cross Health:
A member of Trinity Health, Fort Lauderdale-based Holy Cross Hospital, dba Holy Cross Health, is a full-service, non-profit, Catholic, teaching hospital operating in the spirit of the Sisters of Mercy. Holy Cross has been named one of the top 10 hospitals in the Miami metro area and among the top 30 in the state in U.S. News and World Report's 2021-2022 Best Hospital rankings. Through strategic collaborations and a commitment to being a person-centered, transforming, healing presence, the 557-bed hospital offers progressive inpatient, outpatient and community outreach services and clinical research trials to serve as our community's trusted health partner for life. Holy Cross Health also encompasses Holy Cross HealthPlex outpatient facility, urgent care centers and more than 50 Holy Cross Medical Group physician practices. To learn more about Holy Cross Health, visit holy-cross.com.
About DocASAP:
DocASAP provides the industry's most advanced patient access and engagement platform for health systems, health plans and physician groups. DocASAP empowers organizations to navigate patients to the optimal provider and care setting at the right time throughout their access journey, helping improve outcomes, reduce costs and create a better patient experience. Backed and promoted in the market by Aetna, Optum and UnitedHealthcare, DocASAP builds unique payer-provider connections with an eye toward simpliﬁed access, increased care compliance and improved population risk management. For more information, visit http://docasap.com or follow on Twitter @DocASAP.
