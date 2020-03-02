WASHINGTON and TEANECK, N.J., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicomp Systems, the leading provider of clinician-driven, point-of-care solutions that fix EHRs, and Holy Name Health, a comprehensive 361-bed acute care facility providing compassionate and personalized care, today announced the unveiling of Harmony EHR, a new solution developed by Holy Name Health that is powered by Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine. Holy Name Health is demonstrating the new solution at HIMSS20 in the Medicomp Booth #3559.
Harmony EHR, created solely at Holy Name Health through a collaborative, multidisciplinary, enterprise-wide initiative, will officially launch later in Spring 2020 in the hospital's emergency department (ED) and then rolled out to the rest of the enterprise later in the year. Harmony EHR be commercially available for other hospitals and health systems at a later date.
Holy Name Health currently uses multiple EHR platforms across its enterprise, including an internally built inpatient solution that was implemented in 1999. The hospital will replace all legacy technology in its ED, ambulatory and inpatient settings with Harmony EHR.
"Holy Name Health designed the solution in partnership with Medicomp after identifying a noticeable gap in enterprise-model EHR products in the current marketplace," said Sai Kandamangalam, chief information officer at Holy Name Health. "Harmony EHR is the result of a collaborative effort between our IT team and the physicians, nurses, and other key stakeholders who interface with patients every day. We've attempted to cover every possible milestone of care, including optimized patient access using biometrics and streamlined provider, nursing, and billing workflow with AI-enabled clinically intelligent charting."
Quippe Delivers Intelligence Within Workflows
MEDCIN®, a core component of Medicomp's Quippe Clinical Data Engine, delivers high-quality, clinically relevant data at the point of care within Harmony EHR. Medicomp's MEDCIN is based on more than 40 years of collaboration between clinicians and computer scientists, which resulted in a solution that helps providers focus on their patients and improve productivity by easing the burdens of documentation while providing better access to actionable information in the EHR. Quippe's problem-oriented views empower clinicians with meaningful details about a specific patient for any known or suspected disease state, enhancing clinical decision-making while extending the value of existing health information systems.
"We are honored to join in Holy Name's exciting venture to create its own EHR and offer it to other leading health systems that want to free their providers from inefficient clinical documentation workflows," said David Lareau, Medicomp CEO. "This provider-empowering partnership further demonstrates that delivering clinical data to providers in a structured, intelligent way at the point of care not only vastly improves the clinician experience, but also helps with the delivery of efficient and high quality care, improves organizational efficiencies and clinician productivity, and drives better financial performance."
"As we worked to innovate our solution in-house, our use of Medicomp's market-leading clinical technology allowed us to tweak the product on a very granular level," Kandamangalam said. "What makes Harmony EHR a superior product is that it has been built by a hospital for hospitals and provides a simple solution that solves a complex problem. We are excited to showcase our product during HIMSS."
HIMSS20 attendees can gain an exclusive sneak peek of Harmony EHR at the Medicomp booth #3559. On Wednesday, March 11 from 4:30 – 5:00 there will be a reception with a questions and answers session where attendees can speak with executives from both Medicomp and Holy Name Health.
About Medicomp Systems
In 1978, Medicomp Systems' founder and President, Peter Goltra, pioneered the patented MEDCIN® Knowledge Engine, co-designed with physicians, to transform disorganized, complex arrays of medical information into structured, clinically relevant data to fix EHRs at the point of care. Leveraging its flagship engine, Medicomp's Quippe suite of solutions uniquely delivers longitudinal patient information within problem-oriented clinical views, mirroring the way physicians think and work to drive optimal patient outcomes. Quippe also includes wizard-based documentation functionality, which integrates into existing clinical workflows and EHRs, enabling health systems to further enhance EHR usability. With Quippe, healthcare organizations of all sizes can satisfy quality measures and regulatory compliance, increasing physician productivity while effectively positioning themselves for future market demands. Today, leading hospitals and health systems and more than 100,000 users/day rely on Medicomp's proven domain expertise and clinician-designed technology to improve the quality and efficiency of care delivery. For more information, please visit http://www.medicomp.com/.
About Holy Name Health
Holy Name Health is a comprehensive 361-bed acute care facility, which provides technologically advanced, compassionate and personalized care across a continuum that encompasses education, prevention, diagnosis, treatment, rehabilitation and wellness maintenance. Holy Name, located in Bergen County, N.J., has nearly 4,000 employees and admits about 30,000 patients each year.
Media Contact:
Stacy State
Amendola Communications for Medicomp Systems
502.744.7409
sstate@acmarketingpr.com