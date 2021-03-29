By Massachusetts Nurses Association

HOLYOKE, Mass., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To reflect on the tragedy that took place at the Holyoke Soldiers Home one year ago, to honor veterans, provide support, and help heal those who have experienced trauma, staff members represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association, SEIU Local 888, and NAGE SEIU will join with religious leaders, Home management, other staff, family, friends, and community members for a vigil outside the Home on March 30.

HSH Vigil Details

When: Tuesday, March 30, gather at 6:30 p.m. Program begins at 6:45 p.m.

Location: On the grounds outside the Home. Please arrive before 6:30 p.m. as we will begin promptly.

Safety: Attendees will wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Press: Must remain outside the property line per state policy and may be out back on Fairmont Street.

Remote Viewing: We will be live streaming the event at www.facebook.com/massnurses

Speakers: Joe Ramirez, CNA and SEIU Local 888 VP speaking on behalf of staff, Rabbi Saul Perlmutter of Congregation Sons of Zion Synagogue in Holyoke, and Father Robert Gentile, Jr. from Blessed Sacrament Church in Holyoke. There will be a 77-second moment of silence as well.

Other Details: Attendees will have American Flags, battery-operated and lit candles, and flowers.

 

