NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Fitness Equipment Market in the Personal Products industry is poised to grow by USD 1.90 billion during 2021-2025, at a CAGR of 7.48%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The increased demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Home Fitness Equipment Market is segmented as below:
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the Home Fitness Equipment Market in Personal Products Industry include Amer Sports Corp., Core Health and Fitness LLC, Dyaco International Inc., Icon Health and Fitness Inc., Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd., Johnson Health Tech Inc., Life fitness, Nautilus Inc., TECHNOGYM Spa, and Tunturi New Fitness BV. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Home Fitness Equipment Market size
- Home Fitness Equipment Market trends
- Home Fitness Equipment Market analysis
The increased demand for home fitness equipment will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the rising popularity of other forms of workouts will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the home fitness equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Home Fitness Equipment Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist home fitness equipment market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the home fitness equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the home fitness equipment market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home fitness equipment market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amer Sports Corp.
- Core Health and Fitness LLC
- Dyaco International Inc.
- Icon Health and Fitness Inc.
- Impulse (Qingdao) Health Tech Co. Ltd.
- Johnson Health Tech Inc.
- Life fitness
- Nautilus Inc.
- TECHNOGYM Spa
- Tunturi New Fitness BV
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
