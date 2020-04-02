DUBLIN, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com has identified Home Fitness as one of the industries seeing a surge in demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Regular exercise has many health benefits including relieving stress and is an important part of many people's routine. With most gyms closed and the virus keeping everyone indoors, consumers are turning to home equipment, exercise bikes, weights, personal fitness trackers and other gear to stay fit while confined.
Personal trainers have responded to this new trend by offering e-fitness courses to give guidance and encourage people to stay motivated. Some online retailers have reported running out of exercise equipment due to the increased demand.
ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Home Fitness and related topics such as Exercise Bikes and Smart Watches.
Latest available reports on this sector include:
- Home Fitness Equipment Market - Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020 - 2025)
- Global Smartwatch Market 2020-2030 by Product Type, Operating System, User Gender, Age Group, Distribution Channel, Application, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity
Home Fitness is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic
