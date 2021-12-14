OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The holiday season is upon us, and as we near the second anniversary of the pandemic, many are eagerly anticipating the chance to reconnect with those near and far. As families are once again faced with the decision to celebrate in-person or virtually, holiday plans won't look the same for everyone. No matter how you celebrate, don't overlook the chance to check-in on older loved ones and be aware of signs they could benefit from extra assistance to continue living safely and independently at home.
Aging in the comfort of their own home is a priority for many older adults. According to research from Home Instead, 94% plan to do so. But some need help to make this desire a reality. Due to distance during the pandemic, you may not have noticed subtle changes to your loved one's behavior, such as being more forgetful than normal or becoming easily agitated. While we all feel this way from time to time, consistent or drastic changes can be indications of a more serious issue. And these changes may be more noticeable after time away.
"Many older adults have spent an increased amount of time at home over the past two years, amplifying feelings of loneliness and lack of connection with friends and family," said Lakelyn Hogan, Ph.D., gerontologist and caregiver advocate for Home Instead. "As you're celebrating the holidays with your older loved ones, in addition to spending quality time together, take note of changes in behavior and attitude that may demonstrate a helping hand around the home is needed."
It can be difficult to discuss but acknowledging these signs can keep older loved ones safe and help them maintain their independence, while also giving family members peace of mind. As you prepare to connect with family and friends for the holidays, Hogan recommends keeping these few signs top of mind:
- A cluttered house. Has the inside of their home become uncharacteristically disorganized or unkept? Are dirty dishes and laundry beginning to pile up? Don't write this behavior off as laziness, especially if your loved one is a typically organized person. An unkept home may indicate their physical health is holding them back from keeping up with the usual housework.
- Missed medication and unpaid bills. Are there full bottles of prescription medicine around the house? Are they paying bills late or not paying them at all? Not only could these behaviors lead to very serious medical complications or household emergencies, but they could also be early signs of dementia or Alzheimer's disease.
- Change in behavior or personal appearance. Have you noticed a decline in personal hygiene? Have they lost a significant amount of weight? Are they acting out of the ordinary? It's important to take note of any changes that might mean they are neglecting to take care of themselves and suffering from loneliness or depression.
- Mysterious car dents. Are you finding unexplained dents or scratches on their car? Are they getting into more accidents on the road? Evidence of this damage could mean their ability to drive is waning and is a serious threat to their safety as well as other drivers. Telling your loved one it's time to give up the keys is hard but may be a necessary conversation.
- Decreased mobility. Do they have difficulty getting up from being seated or standing for long periods of time? Do they have bruises or wounds that could point to a recent fall? These changes in mobility and injuries can lead to more dire consequences and could signal they would benefit from professional caregiving.
While these signs may seem small, being able to spot them is crucial in protecting seniors' safety, well-being, and overall quality of life. It's imperative to not ignore these signs and take the necessary steps to get your older loved one the help they need. Additional support from a professional caregiver can make all the difference, whether they need added companionship a few hours a week or more dedicated care day and night. For additional resources on helping your older loved one age in their own home, visit http://www.homeinstead.com/care-resources/care-planning/home-your-own-way/.
###
ABOUT HOME INSTEAD
Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for older adults, with more than 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises that provide nearly 90 million hours of care annually throughout the United States and 12 other countries. Local Home Instead offices employ nearly 100,000 CAREGiversSM worldwide who provide relationship-based care services that enable older adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. Each Home Instead® franchise office is independently owned and operated. Home Instead, Inc. is a subsidiary of Honor Technology, Inc.
Media Contact
Dan Wieberg, Home Instead Senior Care, +1 (402) 575-5970, dwieberg@homeinsteadinc.com
SOURCE Home Instead Senior Care