CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Home Health Care News (HHCN), an Aging Media publication, has published the results of its annual outlook survey, uncovering the challenges and opportunities that are top-of-mind for the home-based care industry in the year ahead. The results show optimism around the industry's trajectory and that stakeholders are ready to navigate staffing challenges and technology investments en route to post-pandemic recovery.
HHCN conducted the survey in partnership with Homecare Homebase to understand how providers are approaching the winding path to a post-pandemic world in home-based care. The results show the views of 386 home health and home care professionals in a variety of leadership roles and organizations, offering a full spectrum of sentiments around the direction home-based care is headed.
With insight into the industry's outlook on 2022, this survey shed light on factors driving technology investments, staffing challenges and the expansion of home-based care in the year ahead.
In summary, respondents indicated:
- Care providers are ready and willing to invest in technology in 2022, with staff management (39%), telemedicine / telehealth & predictive analytics (35%), and patient engagement (32%) as the top three most attractive categories for technology spend
- Nearly 80% of survey participants cited staffing as the most critical pain point in home-based care this year
- Care is undeniably moving to the home, with more than 71% of respondents stating they plan to pursue at-home care models for the first time this year
"We continue to receive positive responses from industry partners regarding the future of home-based care services. The pandemic has served as a catalyst for the growth and expansion we are seeing in the types of care provided and the creativity providers have used to ensure the most fragile of patients are cared for even under tough circumstances. It's a testament to the perseverance and fortitude of home-based care providers, and we are excited to see the results of the survey mirror this optimism, while also highlighting the areas of largest collective challenge around staffing. It will be a high growth year for home-based care where new care models and the implementation of technology will play a critical role," said Scott Decker, CEO of Homecare Homebase."
"Home-based care has never played a more critical role than during the pandemic, and care providers are optimistic, preparing for significant growth in the year ahead," said Home Health Care News Managing Editor Bob Holly. "With nearly 80% of respondents citing staffing as an ongoing challenge, and more than 71% planning to pursue at-home care models for the first time, these results show the key drivers behind the sentiment in home-based care this year."
The survey was conducted online between November 22, 2021, and December 20, 2021. Access the full survey results here.
About Aging Media Network and Home Health Care News
Aging Media Network is an innovative publishing company based in Chicago, Illinois, and is the publisher of Senior Housing News, Home Health Care News, Skilled Nursing News, Hospice News, and Behavioral Health Business. Home Health Care News (HHCN) is the leading source for news and information covering the home-based care industry.
About Homecare Homebase
Homecare Homebase is a Dallas-based software leader offering hosted, cloud-based solutions to streamline operations, simplify compliance and boost clinical and financial outcomes for home-based care agencies. Our customized mobile solutions enable real-time, wireless data exchange and communication between field clinicians, physicians and office staff for better care, more accurate reporting and improved revenue cycle management. Founded by industry veterans in 1999, HCHB empowers over 200,000 users to service more than 800,000 patients daily, resulting in over one hundred million visits per year. The company is part of the Hearst Health network. For more information, visit hchb.com or call us toll-free at 1- 866-535-HCHB (4242).
