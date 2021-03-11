NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has expanded the number of companies which can now be discovered and tracked for their home health care services industry group.
Companies listed under the NAICS category for home health care services are defined as being primarily engaged in providing skilled nursing services in the home. Examples of establishments in this industry group include home health care agencies, visiting nurse associations, home infusion therapy services, and in-home hospice care services. BizVibe's detailed company profile insights help users to discover, track, evaluate, and connect with home health care services companies from all over the world.
BizVibe's Home Health Care Services Industry Group Contains the Following:
- Detailed company profiles, spanning across 100+ countries
- Seven related product and service categories
- Company news tracking
What's in a Company Profile?
- Organizational insights such as key competitors, operating categories, products, and service offerings
- Employee details such as key company personnel, stakeholders, and decision makers
- Company performance and risk monitoring
- Latest company news with the option to sign up for weekly or monthly alerts
Top Countries
BizVibe's platform contains 15,000+ home health care services company profiles which span across 100+ countries:
- 10,000+ companies in USA
- 1,000+ companies in UK
- 800+ companies in Canada
- 700+ companies in India
- 300+ companies in Australia
Products and Services
BizVibe categorizes all home health care services into seven product and service categories including:
- In-home hospice care service
- Rest home services
- Reablement care services
- Home nursing services
News Tracking
BizVibe allows users to create custom dashboards to manage and track companies within home health care services categories. Track the latest news of all your followed companies including:
- Financial News
- M&A Partnerships
- Product/Service Launches
- Management Moves
- Compliance and Legal News
Health Care Industry Companies
The home health care services industry group is a part of BizVibe's health care and social assistance industry. There are 18 health care industry groups in total. Discover health care and social assistance companies for related industry groups:
- Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories
- Specialty Hospitals
- Nursing Care Facilities
- Child Day Care Services
- Outpatient Care Centers
BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers
BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.
For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.
This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.
About BizVibe
BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.
