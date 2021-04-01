DALLAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Best of Home Care Employer of Choice awards have just been announced, and for a third consecutive year Home Health Companions in Dallas, Texas has been recognized as a "best of" employer.
Recognition is hard to come by at times. And in the healthcare field in the Covid-era, pure exhaustion has riddled frontline workers with new needs from their employers in order to do their essential work. Home Health Companions stepped up to ensure the well-being of their caregivers, and now they've been awarded for it.
The Best of Home Care Employer award gathers ratings from both clients and caregivers. It is described as a "badge of trust" that tells prospective employees that the business treats every stakeholder with the highest level of integrity.
When asked about the award, President and CEO Lisa Shardon stated, "We're honored, of course. Getting this recognition comes straight from the hearts of our clients and the caregivers on our team. Having received this award three years in a row, that leaves me confident that our efforts to support, educate and take care of our staff are really getting through."
The efforts to educate, in particular, have garnered much attention recently at Home Health Companions. In the middle of 2020, as care providers worldwide were struggling under the weight of Covid-era demands, one of Shardon's most impactful initiatives at her company was an internal one. She worked with her leadership team to create an on-demand "university" of training to give her staff more tools and opportunity to move forward, and greater confidence in a wide array of clinical topics.
What does it mean to be a 2021 "best of" employer?
The Employer of Choice award starts with happy caregivers. The employer—in this case, Home Health Companions—is recognized for excellent caregiver satisfaction ratings, which typically go hand-in-hand with greater company efficiencies, client satisfaction, and clinical results as well.
This caregiver feedback is collected each year by an independent satisfaction research firm called Home Care Plus. A minimum of 10% of current caregivers must be surveyed for a company to qualify.
They're Hiring, Too
Home Health Companions has now been recognized in 2018, 2019 and 2021 as a "best of" employer. And to the luck of any industry professionals who are looking for a supportive and empowering work environment, the company is now hiring for several positions. Visit homehealthcompanions.com/careers to see all open roles.
About Home Health Companions
Home Health Companions is a licensed home health provider offering in-home caregivers, private duty nursing and geriatric care management for aging adults. The company, founded in 2011, has quickly become a trusted, local resource for high-quality in-home health care and skilled nursing. For more information, visit the website at http://www.homehealthcompanions.com or call 214-295-8213.
Media Contact
Alex Borzo, Content In Motion, +1 (214) 295-8213, marketing@homehealthcompanions.com
SOURCE Home Health Companions