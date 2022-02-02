DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Health Companions announced today that it has received the 2022 Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award from Home Care Pulse. The Employer of Choice Award is granted only to the top-ranking home care providers, based on caregiver satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm for home care. Home Health Companions is recognized among the best employers of in-home caregivers in the region.
"We're excited to congratulate Home Health Companions for their well-deserved achievement: earning the Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice Award," says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. "Since this award is based on employee feedback, it shows the dedication Home Health Companions has to providing their employees with a great working experience, ensuring clients have well-trained, compassionate caregivers."
Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice award-winning providers work with Home Care Pulse to gather feedback from their caregivers via live phone interviews each month. Because Home Care Pulse is an independent company, it is able to collect honest and unbiased feedback.
"It's truly an honor to be recognized as a Best of Home Care – Employer of Choice for the fourth year," says Lisa Shardon, President of Home Health Companions. "This award is a testament of how we continue to support our employees and provide opportunities for growth like our Home Health Companions University and Concierge caregiver program."
"At Home Care Pulse, our mission is to help home care businesses create an experience that goes beyond client and caregiver expectations," says Todd Austin, President of Home Care Pulse. "When we see agencies like Home Health Companions that provide a truly outstanding employment experience, we know we're on the right track. Home Health Companions has worked extremely hard to provide high-quality care and employment, and their work hasn't gone unnoticed. This award allows them to provide proof of quality to potential clients and caregivers."
To find out more about Home Health Companions' commitment to their employees and jobs, please visit http://www.homehealthcompanions.com/careers or call 214-295-8213.
About Home Health Companions
Home Health Companions is a licensed home health provider offering in-home caregiving, private duty nursing and geriatric care management for aging adults in 13 North Texas counties. Nationally recognized, Home Health Companions has received the Best of Home Care — Employer of Choice Award for four years, and consistently outperforms other home health care companies in the region for client satisfaction. The company was named to the 2019 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Founded in 2011, it has quickly become a trusted, local resource for high-quality in-home health care and skilled nursing. For more information, visit the website at http://www.homehealthcompanions.com or call 214-295-8213.
About Home Care Pulse
Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, online training, and review management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform, HCP empowers home care providers to attract and retain caregivers even during a historic caregiver shortage. HCP also conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.
