AURORA, Ill., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frequent handwashing, social distancing and the use of face masks are standard guidelines for navigating today's COVID-19 environment, but home hygiene has become equally important as well.
A recent survey conducted by the Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions group, known in the United States for its O-Cedar® brand and Playtex® gloves, has revealed that consumers are more concerned than ever before with having clean, safe homes. In fact, 80 percent of survey respondents in the United States said cleaning and disinfecting their homes had never been more important.
Scientists and product development experts at Freudenberg recommend the regular use of microfiber cleansing material to clean and disinfect a home. Microfiber is fifty times thinner than a single hair, weighs less than a gram and has capillaries that quickly absorb dirt and moisture.
A microfiber cloth has countless fibers able to remove the smallest particles and common household bacteria that can even hide in the tiny cracks on glass surfaces. Cleaning with microfiber cloth also leaves surfaces especially clean thanks to the cavities that exist between the fibers.
In fact, the tiny cavities between the millions of fibers in each cloth actually are responsible for removing moisture and surface dirt, not the fibers themselves; and this is what differentiates microfiber products from standard cleaning textiles.
Cotton fiber, for example, swells in water. Microfiber cloth is capable of absorbing water into the cavities between its fibers, which also makes it easier to rinse and dry. Since it dries quickly, fewer bacteria and pathogens can take root as well.
Tips for using microfiber mops
Microfiber mop heads are made up of millions of tiny synthetic fibers. Even when used just with water, these tiny fibers can loosen and help pick up dirt and bacteria.
"We successfully tested the removal of Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus, two common bacteria found in homes," says Elaine Lohse, U.S. marketing director at Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions. "The microfiber removed more than 99 percent of both types of bacteria with just tap water."
While microfiber mops do not kill bacteria or disinfect floors, external laboratory tests with Freudenberg's O-Cedar mops on prefinished hardwood flooring and ceramic tiles – surfaces commonly found in homes – have shown that more than 99 percent of bacteria are removed with water and without the use of harsh cleaning chemicals.
Furthermore, when wringing out mop heads, bacteria will be rinsed out of the mop head into the bucket and will not be distributed back onto the surface.
"We specifically design our O-Cedar mops and buckets for hands-free cleaning by allowing users to wring out the mop head without touching it with their hands," Lohse points out. "After use, it is important to let the mop head dry to prevent the growth of bacteria, which thrive in damp environments."
Gloves also protect against viruses and bacteria
When it comes to house cleaning, reusable gloves are the best choice, according to Freudenberg.
"Reusable gloves are well suited for spring cleaning," says cleaning expert Dr. Julia Grote-Pastré, head of cloth, sponge and glove development at Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions. "We also recommend the use of different colors to help identify which rooms the gloves will be used in such as kitchen versus bathroom use.
"Our Playtex gloves have long cuffs that help prevent water from entering. They also have cotton linings to help reduce heat and sweating. Reusable gloves protect hands from cleaning agents used for scrubbing or rinsing and are available as latex and latex-free versions.
"The outside of the gloves should be rinsed with water after usage and allowed to dry. If water gets inside, they can be dried by turning them inside out."
When cleaning difficult areas such as toilets or removing infectious contaminants, disposable gloves are the better choice. In addition to protecting against viruses and bacteria, they are thinner, have a better haptic feel and can be thrown out immediately after use.
