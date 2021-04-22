OMAHA, Neb., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Home Instead and the NLN Foundation for Nursing Education will provide $1,000 scholarships each to five nursing students committed to a career providing high-quality care for older adults. The fund will contribute toward growing the field of healthcare professionals dedicated to the geriatric population.
The COVID-19 pandemic underscored how vital the nation's nurses are as they provided quality care to one of the most vulnerable populations. While the pandemic brought on a unique set of challenges, nurses continued to advocate for aging adults and navigate increased safety precautions for patients in different care settings.
Intensifying this growing need, the number of adults 65 and older is expected to double by the year 2050. As a result of this shift, aging adults will account for a core portion of the healthcare system, requiring medical teams – especially nurses – to be well trained in how to treat and care for this population.
"Our mission at Home Instead is to expand the world's capacity to care for adults," said Jeff Huber, CEO of Home Instead. "We're incredibly proud to partner with an organization that supports the education of those who will provide care to the aging population, now and in the future."
The NLN Foundation for Nursing Education scholarship application period is open until May 21. Applicants will be notified by the end of July and awardees will be recognized at the NLN Summit in the fall of 2021. For more information, candidates can visit the NLN Foundation website.
About Home Instead
Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for older adults, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 90 million hours of care annually throughout the United States and 14 other countries. Local Home Instead offices employ approximately 90,000 CAREGivers℠ worldwide who provide basic support services that enable older adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.
About the NLN Foundation for Nursing Education
The NLN Foundation for Nursing Education works to raise, steward and distribute funds to support the mission of the National League for Nursing: promoting excellence in nursing education; building a strong and diverse nursing workforce; advancing the health of our nation and the global community. The NLN Foundation collaborates with partners in various industries to empower nurse educators through scholarships and research initiatives that change the landscape of nursing education. As the preeminent funder of scholarships, grants, research and faculty development programs, the NLN Foundation is committed to empowering nurse educators today and for generations to come.
