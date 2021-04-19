OMAHA, Neb., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Instead, the world's leading provider of in-home care for older adults, was recognized as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review in six categories and by Entrepreneur magazine in three top franchise rosters following recent surveys by these two premiere industry publications. Among these awards, Home Instead is ranked as a top franchise for women and veterans.
"These franchise industry accolades reflect our commitment to the homecare industry and creation of outstanding opportunities for entrepreneurs," said Jeff Huber, Home Instead CEO. "We are fortunate to have an incredible network of franchise owners who strive to make a positive difference by serving seniors in their communities."
With one in four workers saying they plan to look for a different job when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, Home Instead offers an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs to start their own business in a rapidly growing industry. The nation's aging population continues to grow, and studies consistently show that 90% of older adults want to remain in their homes as they age. This need became even more prevalent during the pandemic. Home Instead CAREGivers™ provide the support necessary for older adults to remain independent in the comfort of their own homes.
Franchise Business Review surveys thousands of franchise owners to determine satisfaction and performance. The survey measures employee engagement in the areas of training and support, systems and operations, executive leadership, core values, franchisee community and financial opportunity. This franchisee-driven data informs lists of top-rated franchise brands. Home Instead was recognized by Franchise Business Review on the following lists:
- Top Franchise for 2021
- Top Recession-Proof Franchise 2021
- Top Franchise for Veterans 2020
- Top Franchise for Women 2020
- Most Profitable Franchise 2020
- Rockstar Franchise Owner 2020
Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500 list is compiled annually with several metrics. Cost and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength and financial strength/stability are all considered, based on franchisor disclosures. Businesses are scored based on 150 data points, and the highest-scored franchises earn a place on the Franchise 500. Entrepreneur ranked Home Instead for the following awards:
Home Instead also was recognized as the Silver winner of the 2020 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Awards of Excellence in Franchising. In addition to the Awards of Excellence, Home Instead also earned the CFA Franchisees' Choice designation for the 10th consecutive year.
ABOUT HOME INSTEAD
Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for older adults, with more than 1,200 independently owned and operated franchises that provide more than 90 million hours of care annually throughout the United States and 14 other countries. Local Home Instead offices employ approximately 90,000 CAREGivers℠ worldwide who provide basic support services that enable older adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.
