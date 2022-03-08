OMAHA, Neb., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home Instead, the global leader in home care for older adults, continues to deliver on its prestigious reputation, earning new accolades for its industry-leading franchise network on an international stage. Most recently, Home Instead was recognized with the highly respected Global Franchise Award 2022 in the competitive Nursing & Care category.
The award celebrates excellence within the field of international franchising, as well as the company's commitment to advancing the cause of international franchising through innovative marketing and promotions plans and its supportive relationship with its International Franchise Partners.
Judges for this year's award program indicated three key areas where Home Instead stood apart from its competition, including:
- The unique culture of togetherness that ensured the whole organization responded effectively to the new and exacting demands of the COVID pandemic.
- The level of strategic and practical support provided to international partners in the areas of marketing, learning and development.
- The sheer scale and continued success of a business firmly rooted in building solid partnership relationships and driven by a clear mission.
Home Instead also has been consistently recognized as a leading franchise network by Franchise Business Review, earning top spots on lists including The Top 50 Franchises for Women and The Best Franchises for Veterans. Earlier this year, the company was named one of Franchise Business Review's 50 Most Profitable Franchises, based on owner income, satisfaction and return on investment.
With demand for in-home support on the rise, Home Instead franchisees are seeing a direct impact on their individual operations. Bruce Mahony, Owner and Executive Director of the Home Instead office serving Toronto Centre, recently achieved $1 million in revenue at one office location in December – the first single office in the Home Instead network to reach this milestone and a testament to the growth in demand for in-home care.
"This is a truly exciting time in home care. Home Instead has always known that home is the safest place for older adults, and this growth in revenue speaks to the importance of in-home care and our role in reducing the burden on healthcare systems," said Mahony. "We are really proud of the growth we have achieved in Toronto Centre and are grateful for the support of the Home Instead network to continue our mission to support older adults and their families."
Spurred by increasing need, the home care industry is positioned to be one of the largest avenues for job creation with opportunities for a broad cross-section of career opportunities, including care professionals, office and operations staff, franchise owners, and engineers who are designing the care management tools of the future.
The caregiving industry is primed for entrepreneurs and compassionate individuals seeking a career shift. For more information on opportunities to join Home Instead in its mission to expand the world's capacity to care, visit franchises.homeinstead.com.
ABOUT HOME INSTEAD
Founded in 1994 in Omaha, Nebraska, the Home Instead® franchise network provides personalized care, support and education to enhance the lives of aging adults and their families. Today, the network is the world's leading provider of in-home care services for older adults, with more than 1,100 independently owned and operated franchises that provide nearly 90 million hours of care annually throughout the United States and 12 other countries. Local Home Instead offices employ nearly 100,000 CAREGivers℠ worldwide who provide relationship-based care services that enable older adults to live safely and comfortably in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Instead franchise owners partner with clients and their family members to help meet varied individual needs. Services span the care continuum – from providing personal care to specialized Alzheimer's care and hospice support. Also available are family caregiver education and support resources. Visit HomeInstead.com. Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter. Each Home Instead® franchise office is independently owned and operated. Home Instead, Inc. is a subsidiary of Honor Technology, Inc.
