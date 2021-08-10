CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TruBlue Total House Care, a fast-growing, home-services franchise brand that provides maintenance services for seniors aging in place, has joined the HomesRenewed™ Coalition. The Coalition is a cross-industry organization dedicated to significantly increasing the number of accessible and safe homes available for residents to live in throughout the entirety of their lives by conducting research, advocating for market-based support for those aging in place, and working tirelessly to educate consumers, industry, and legislators nationwide about the importance of home updates for seniors.
As the only franchise system focused on home maintenance and support services for seniors both inside and outside of the home, TruBlue Total House Care is uniquely aligned with HomesRenewed's mission to help seniors age in place safely.
"We are thrilled that TruBlue has joined the coalition at this critical time," said Louis Tenenbaum, founder of the HomesRenewed Coalition. "We are currently lobbying Congress for incentives so that consumers can use their retirement funds without tax or penalty to pay for essential home modifications to allow seniors to safely age in place. TruBlue's voice will be instrumental in this campaign."
With an estimated 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 years old every day, by 2050, nearly 20% of the U.S. population will be age 65 and older. This shift in the age distribution of our country is accompanied by a significant change in the way that generations are aging. Not only are today's seniors living longer than their parents, they're also healthier than past generations, allowing them to remain in their homes longer. According to the National Council on Aging, 90% of seniors say they plan to remain in their homes for the next five to ten years, a trend that has only continued to grow following the COVID-19 pandemic.
TruBlue performs thorough safety assessments for each home before modifying the space in order to accommodate the specific requirements of the senior resident, thereby significantly reducing the risk of falls and other common health hazards. Additionally, TruBlue assistance doesn't stop once the modifications are done. TruBlue offers a range of services to provide ongoing, in-home help to assist seniors with small projects that might otherwise be extremely difficult, such as moving furniture or changing a lightbulb.
"Because of our similar missions, we believe that working together with HomesRenewed will have a greater impact in helping seniors across the country age safely and comfortably in their own homes, rather than being placed in senior communities or assisted living facilities," said Sean Fitzgerald, president of TruBlue. "Not only do we hope to raise awareness around the importance of this issue, but it is also our intention to help HomesRenewed in their efforts to push for government incentives to improve the health and wellness of seniors through home modifications."
TruBlue is currently looking for qualified franchise partners to make a difference in their communities in cities across the country, including Orlando, Miami, Jacksonville and Naples, Florida, as well as Dallas and Austin, Texas.
To learn more about franchising with TruBlue, visit http://www.trubluefranchise.com.
About TruBlue Total House Care:
TruBlue Total House Care provides a helping hand around the house — inside and out. TruBlue's services include to-do list chores, handyman services, house cleaning, maintenance, yard work, emergency repairs, seasonal work and preventative maintenance, all handled by a personal House Care Manager. TruBlue strives to provide affordable, worry-free living for seniors and hassle-free living for busy adults by providing full-service, trustworthy house care services. TruBlue franchise owners are required to complete the Senior Home Safety Certification program through Age Safe® America. As specialists, TruBlue franchisees will be able to perform Senior Home Safety Assessments and can make those recommended safety modifications if needed.
About HomesRenewed CoalitionTM :
The HomesRenewed Coalition's mission is to significantly increase the number of American homes prepared for residents to live throughout the modern lifespan. We promote the establishment of consumer incentives for home updates on Wall Street, Main Street, and Capitol Hill. Updated homes are the missing link needed to avoid a crisis in housing and care for older Americans, which threatens the long-term solvency of the social safety net. This broad-based coalition uses education and advocacy to promote market-based solutions to reduce medical costs, improve the delivery of services, and increase the dignity, choice, and independence of older Americans living in their homes in their communities. By crossing sectors and unifying voices, we are launching an "Aging in Place Industry." Our members include Lowe's, Lifeway Mobility, LifewiseCHM, Seniors Homes Services, VGM Live at Home, National Seating & Mobility,TruBlue Total House Care, Age Safe America, HandyPR, Home Safety Services, and many others. For more information, visit http://www.homesrenewedcoalition.com.
