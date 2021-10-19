TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homecoming, a Canadian psychedelic health technology company, announced today that it is accepting applications from therapists and mental health clinics interested in using its groundbreaking patient companion platform to streamline care and better serve their clients.
The Homecoming digital platform, accessible as a mobile app, optimizes psychedelic therapy by guiding patients through the entire course of treatment — before, between, and after therapy sessions — using the therapist's own protocols and content. With client consent, the app can also provide practitioners with a detailed record of a patient's progress throughout the treatment program, which they can use to inform therapy sessions.
Homecoming rigorously protects individual patient health records according to U.S. and Canadian federal standards, collecting anonymized aggregate data to provide insight into the effectiveness of clinical protocols for preparation and integration. Over time, Homecoming will use this information to refine its recommended protocols to improve patient outcomes.
"The Homecoming app is designed to strengthen the quality of the therapist-patient alliance," says Yuriy Blokhin, Homecoming's founder and CEO. "We are not trying to replace the human therapist with technology—we're there to support and keep the patient accountable when they're outside the therapy room. Additionally, we give therapists a single place for all their tech needs when it comes to patient experience: curating content and exercises, tracking patient progress with surveys and wearables, and even receiving insights right into their EMR—all with their patient's explicit consent, of course."
Homecoming builds off research showing that psychedelic therapy patients can achieve better results when they prepare ahead of session, and work to integrate their experiences afterward. Homecoming provides tools for patients to help with intention-setting before sessions, and after treatment, the app allows patients to journal and engage in other wellness exercises designed to facilitate integration. Homecoming also offers customizable educational resources, developed in collaboration with practitioners, to teach patients more about psychedelic therapy and maximize their experience.
With psychedelic therapy poised to revolutionize healthcare, Homecoming founder and CEO Yuriy Blokhin launched Homecoming this year with a mission to amplify the work of psychedelic therapists, all while committing to giving back to the psychedelic medicine community. A full 10 percent of the company's equity pool will be directed to its non-profit partners: The Beckley Foundation, La Medicina, Sage Institute, Reconsider, and the Heroic Hearts Project, a nonprofit that Blokhin co-founded to provide educational, financial, and counseling options to military veterans with PTSD seeking access to ayahuasca therapy.
Homecoming has been in closed beta since September 15, 2021, with early partners including The Newly Institute and Nushama.
"Homecoming offers me an opportunity to elevate my treatment with helpful features such as daily check-ins, breathing exercises, and learning resources," says Julien Lepage, RSW, therapist and social worker at The Newly Institute. "Having the Homecoming app on my patient's phone allows them to quickly track and reflect on their treatment progress, anywhere."
Homecoming has a diverse and experienced board of advisors from psychedelics and tech, including Dr. Ken Tupper (University of British Columbia), Dr. Robert Morris (founder of AI-powered therapy startup Koko, recently acquired by Airbnb), Will Simon (former head of UX at Headspace), Jairaj Sethi (co-founder of Substack), Paul Gray (Head of Ecosystem Product Marketing at Shopify), Peter Heinke (former CFO and COO at Kik), and Brandon Goode (early employee, Field Trip Health).
The app is now available for iPhone and Android. Membership is required to access its features. Clinicians can sign up by scheduling a demo or contacting Homecoming at hello@homecoming.health.
