SAN ANTONIO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Library of Medicine (Pubmed.gov) estimates that alcohol and drug abuse impacts 30% to 40% of our homeless community. An additional 40% suffer from mental health issues. With over 500,000 homeless people in the United States, this represents a national ongoing health emergency in the country.
The challenge with the homeless population goes beyond simply isolating and helping overcome their addictions and health problems. There is also the issue of helping resuscitate their lives so they can go on to be productive members of the community.
Government intervention has failed these people since many programs are simply handouts and not a real solutions. There are amazing services and programs available that help the homeless community overcome addictions and mental health problems and go on to live productive lives. Those programs are largely faith-based initiatives that need continued public support.
About Recovery Path Charities, Inc.
Recovery Path Charities, Inc is dedicated to reaching out to people who suffer from an addiction of any kind. We seek to help groups and individuals that provide recovery services with educational materials, services, technology, and direct funding.
Our educational material offers training to those affected by addiction, and to qualified sponsors helping people recover. We have continuous training and tools developed to provide everyone seeking recovery with the information and access to a sponsor and long-term solutions to recovery.
We are a Christian-based charity but will assist any secular or non-secular organization that seeks to help addicts. We firmly believe that society benefits from strong recovery programs and outreach to assist the public to overcome addictions.
