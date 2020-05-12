MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Homes for Heroes Foundation is donating $50,000 to help homeless American veterans find emergency, temporary or permanent affordable housing. Five nonprofit member organizations of the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans (NCHV) will each receive $10,000 to serve those who served our country.
"Donating these funds to support our military veterans who face a housing crisis or a need for emergency financial assistance is how the Homes for Heroes Foundation can help those who bravely served and sacrificed for us," says Lisa Welsh, Director of the Homes for Heroes Foundation.
This is the third year the Homes for Heroes Foundation has donated $50,000 in grants in honor of Military Appreciation Month. This year's recipients are:
- Swords to Plowshares, San Francisco, CA
- Colorado Coalition for the Homeless, Denver, CO
- Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Petersburg, FL
- Easterseals Oregon, Portland, OR
- United States Veterans Initiative (U.S. VETS), Houston, TX
Money for these grants is made possible through the Homes for Heroes program. Its network of over 3,100 real estate and mortgage specialists across the country serve and support our heroes when they buy, sell or refinance a home. To expand its circle of giving, Homes for Heroes, Inc., donates a portion of its earnings to the Homes for Heroes Foundation.
"Sometimes the heroes who serve us find themselves facing difficult life situations. The Homes for Heroes Foundation works with organizations like the NCHV to support these heroes. It is an honor to support their mission with these grants," says Ruth Johnson, CEO and Founder of Homes for Heroes.
About Homes for Heroes:
Homes for Heroes, Inc. is the largest nationwide network of affiliate real estate, mortgage and local business specialists committed to providing easy ways for heroes to save on a home. Shortly after 9/11, Homes for Heroes, Inc. was established to give back to firefighters, EMS, law enforcement, military, healthcare professionals and teachers. Since 2009, Homes for Heroes, Inc. has helped over 35,000 heroes save more than $58 million and donated over $800,000 to heroes in need through the Homes for Heroes Foundation. Learn more at HomesForHeroes.com.
