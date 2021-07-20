SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tech-forward brokerage company, HomeSmart, today launched HomeSmart Health, a new benefits program available to its network of over 23,000 real estate agents. HomeSmart Health offers agents a high-quality, cost-effective benefits program that combines access, choice, and protection with engagement, wellness, and prevention.
"Accessing affordable health care has always been a challenge for real estate agents, who typically operate as independent contractors with their real estate firms," said HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows. "HomeSmart is committed to giving agents the tools to do their best work and achieve successful closings. This means supporting the whole agent, including their health and wellbeing. We designed HomeSmart Health to ensure our agents can easily access excellent health care for themselves and their families at a fair price."
With HomeSmart Health, real estate agents can choose from a range of cost-effective medical, dental, and vision plans. HomeSmart Health also provides access to group life insurance, tiered prescription plans, concierge service options, identity protection, legal expertise, and pet benefits. Agents can enroll virtually and work with a certified benefit counselor to assess benefit offerings. HomeSmart Health is now available, with 2021 enrollment open through October 15.
"The HomeSmart Health plan offers an industry-first opportunity for independent agents to access benefits that are normally reserved only for W2 employees," said Thomas McKiernan, founder and principal of EP6ix. "We've put a lot of time and effort into making this program truly groundbreaking for HomeSmart agents."
HomeSmart Health adds to the company's suite of industry-leading, tech-forward offerings. As one of the nation's largest residential real estate brokerages, HomeSmart provides agents with cutting-edge tech platforms and tools and a 100%-commission model.
About HomeSmart
Founded in 2000, HomeSmart is ranked in the top 10 real estate brokerages in the United States and the number one brokerage firm in the Phoenix and Colorado markets. From its international franchising headquarters based in Scottsdale, HomeSmart International offers franchisees efficiency and innovation coupled with the systems and technologies necessary to succeed in today's evolving real estate industry. Today, the brand has offices in 38 states and more than 23,000 agents nationwide. For more information on HomeSmart International and its franchise opportunities, visit https://www.homesmart.com. Follow HomeSmart International on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/homesmartfranchise and on Twitter and Instagram @HomeSmartIntl.
