NORTHBROOK, Ill., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homethrive, a high-touch/high-tech digital coaching platform for personalized and curated aging and eldercare support, today announced it is partnering with the Alvin Independent School District (ISD) in Brazoria County, TX. Through this partnership, Homethrive will offer personalized support, information, navigation, resources, and community experience to Alvin ISD employees, and the aging loved ones for whom they care, to improve outcomes for aging adults living at home, as well as the working loved ones who support them.
"Our teachers and administrative support team work hard for our community and growing student population," said, Donnie Marek, executive director of risk management, Alvin ISD. "Many of our team members have immense responsibilities outside of work and we are proud to offer a comprehensive benefits program to support them. Through Homethrive, they have access to trusted resources and experts who can help them navigate milestones and better support their aging loved ones."
According to a survey from Harvard Business School, the U.S. is in the midst of a hidden caregiver crisis that impacts companies and employees alike. Without adequate caregiving support for employees, organizations incur millions of dollars of hidden costs through employee turnover and substantial productivity costs. The survey notes, "Surveys of U.S. employer and employee attitudes about caregiving reveal that there is a gross misalignment between what companies currently provide and what employees need."
"One in five Americans is a caregiver [according to AARP's 2020 Caregiving in the U.S.]. An increasing number of organizations, like Alvin ISD, are acknowledging the impact caregiving can have on their employees' wellbeing and how it impacts their jobs," said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO of Homethrive. "We built Homethrive to help older adults live healthier and independently at home for as long as possible and to reduce the work, worry, and stress that family members (unpaid caregivers) face while trying to balance their career with their family obligations. We are excited for the opportunity to support Alvin ISD employees who are caring for aging loved ones while managing a full workload."
About Alvin Independent School District
Alvin ISD is a large suburban school district south of Houston, TX, that covers 252 square miles in northern Brazoria County. Alvin ISD serves the communities of Alvin, Manvel, Iowa Colony, Liverpool, Amsterdam, and parts of Rosharon and Pearland. The district has approximately 27,000 students and is the largest school district in Brazoria County.
About Homethrive
Homethrive is the high-touch/high-tech digital coaching platform for highly personalized and curated aging and eldercare support, navigation, resources, and community experience that improves outcomes and lowers costs for aging adults living at home and reduces the work, worry, and stress on family caregivers. Through its personalized platform and algorithms, Homethrive provides 24 x 7 digital and human concierge services and expert coaching from certified Homethrive social workers. The Homethrive program is available nationally and offered primarily through insurance companies and as an employee benefit through employers.
Homethrive was co-founded by Dave Jacobs and David Greenberg, who both personally struggled to navigate the process of caring for aging parents at home. As veteran healthcare professionals, they were surprised that finding the support and guidance they needed to care for their aging parents proved to be far more challenging than they anticipated. The company was launched in partnership with 7wireVentures after identifying the vast unmet need for a comprehensive solution to support caregiver's elder parents looking to age in place.
