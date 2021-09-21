NORTHBROOK, Ill., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homethrive, the high-touch/high-tech family caregiving platform that uniquely integrates digital support with expert personal interaction, today announced it will partner with the Illinois CPA Society (ICPAS), one of the largest state CPA societies in the nation. Through Homethrive, ICPAS members have access to resources and a technology platform to help them navigate the difficulty and stress that come with providing care to loved ones who are aging or have special needs.
"Offering Homethrive to our members bolsters our ongoing commitment to provide them with relevant information, advocacy, and support," said Kristin McGill, Senior Director of Membership, ICPAS. "When you consider that one in five Americans is a caregiver [according to AARP's 2020 Caregiving in the U.S.], the importance of offering benefits that support working caregivers cannot be underestimated."
Despite the growing need/demand for benefits that support caregivers, most people do not yet have access to caregiving benefits. The Homethrive 2021 Employee Caregiving Survey found that the vast majority (84%) of respondents said they would be interested in a benefit that provided them with resources, guidance, or support for caregiving, yet 79% of respondents did not have access—or knowledge—of any benefits available to them that support elderly caregiving responsibilities.
"We founded Homethrive to help older adults live healthier and independently at home for as long as possible, while reducing the work, worry, and stress that family members—unpaid caregivers—face," said Dave Jacobs, Co-CEO of Homethrive. "Providing support or care for aging loved ones is stressful and distracting. It is incumbent on all of us to recognize that without adequate caregiving support, those responsibilities negatively impact workforce performance and our economy through mental health issues, turnover, and substantial productivity costs."
While the U.S. is in the midst of a caregiving crisis according to a report from Harvard Business School, there are some indications that a sea change may be afoot when it comes to caregiver benefits. A survey of employers from earlier this year found that more than three quarters of those respondents indicated that caregiving will be an increasingly important issue over the next five years.
About ICPAS
Founded in 1903, the Illinois CPA Society (ICPAS) is one of the largest state CPA societies in the nation with more than 22,600 members. They are an essential partner in the success of their membership, providing them with convenient and customized education, timely and relevant information, influential advocacy, and countless opportunities to make powerful professional connections.
About Homethrive
Homethrive, the high-touch/high-tech family caregiving platform, integrates digital support with expert personal interaction to give family caregivers the coaching, navigation, tools, and guidance they need to reduce their work, worry and stress. Through its personalized platform and algorithms, Homethrive provides 24 x 7 digital and human concierge services and expert coaching from certified Homethrive social workers. The Homethrive program is available nationally and offered as a benefit program through employers, affinity groups and insurance companies.
Homethrive was co-founded by Dave Jacobs and David Greenberg, who both personally struggled to navigate the process of caring for aging parents at home. As veteran healthcare professionals, they were surprised that finding the support and guidance they needed to care for their aging parents proved to be far more challenging than they anticipated. The company was launched in partnership with 7wireVentures after identifying the vast unmet need for a comprehensive solution to support caregiver's elder parents looking to age in place.
