ATLANTA, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HomeTown Health, LLC a collaborative network of rural hospitals throughout Georgia and the Southeast brought together more than 30 rural hospital leaders to visit the Georgia Capitol on February 10, 2022. This annual event brings hospital leadership including CEOs, CFOs, COO and other prominent hospital leaders to the Capitol to network together and engage with the legislative process at the grassroots level. State leaders are invited to share their understanding of rural healthcare needs as well as insights on the state budget and legislation that affects rural healthcare. State leaders have the opportunity to engage with the group and hear directly from rural hospital leadership about their needs, concerns and opportunities.
Throughout the day, rural leaders had the opportunity to meet with their respective Senators and Representatives in one-on-one appointment, as well as hear from various state leaders on the topic of rural healthcare in Georgia and take part in the daily activities within the Capitol building.
The attending executives represented various rural and community hospitals spread throughout Georgia and came together with the purpose of meeting with their legislators and important committee members to share the plight of rural hospitals in Georgia, to thank the legislature for the positive steps it has made in supporting local hospitals, and to ask for their continued consideration in upcoming bills and legislation that affects healthcare funding and rural community impacts in the state.
This year's hospital representatives heard from Rep. Debbie Buckner, Member of Ways & Means Committee who welcomed the participants and kickstart the day together; Rep. Bill Werkheiser Rep. Butch Parrish, Chairman of Appropriations – Health (Swainsboro); Commissioner Judy Fitzgerald of the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities; Commissioner Caylee Noggle and Dept. Commissioner Ryan Loke of the Department of Community Health; Senator Blake Tillery, Chairman of Appropriations (Vidalia); and Jason Bearden, CareSource. The group also engaged with Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan.
"For 15 years, the annual CEO Day organized by HomeTown Health has served to connect the faces of state leadership with the faces of rural healthcare throughout Georgia. This day is of great value not only to our hospital attendees - who get to be in the room with some of the most influential state leaders in healthcare legislation - but also for our legislators who get to meet the people and hear the stories of what is happening in hospitals around the state." says HomeTown Health CEO Jimmy Lewis. "It is one thing to look just at the numbers and make decisions, but it is another thing to meet the hands, feet and faces of these hospitals and realize that there is always more to the story than numbers alone."
The following week, on February 16, 2022, HomeTown Health hosted the Rural Caucus Luncheon which gathered more than 35 state leaders in the State Agricultural Building. The Rural Caucus Luncheon is designed to further engage legislators and state leaders on the status of rural healthcare and the impacts of state funding, legislation and action in rural communities as it relates to healthcare.
This year, Anthem's Kelley Grayson and Nick Dejong shared on the rural strategy and support of mental health initiatives within the state. HomeTown Health CEO Jimmy Lewis presented a rural 'state-of-the-state' highlighting rural hospital closures throughout the state historically, new initiatives and solutions being implemented, work force shortages, telehealth and transformation initiatives, field trip opportunities for visiting hospitals as well as funding considerations to best impact rural facilities.
"On behalf of the hospitals in our network, and other rural hospitals in the state, we want to sincerely thank the state leadership for your support through the Georgia Hospital Tax Credit and ask for your continued support in legislative and funding efforts that bring not only restoration, but invigoration, to our rural communities and their healthcare services." shared Jimmy Lewis as he reflects on the value of this annual luncheon and the support of state leaders.
About HomeTown Health: HomeTown Health, LLC is a network of rural hospitals, healthcare providers, and best practice business partners who collectively pursue ways to help its membership survive in the environment of constant change in reimbursement, operations and technology. HomeTown Health, LLC is committed to providing legislative representation, best practice solutions and continuing education and training through research and the continuous improvement of processes for healthcare providers.
