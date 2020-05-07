NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Data Technology, LLC, a data science driven healthcare information technology company, today announced Hometown Health Plan selected their cloud-based, HEDIS® solution Affinitē Quality™. The health plan joins peers nationwide seeking to leverage Affinitē's integrated advanced analytics and algorithms embedded with National Committee on Quality Assurance (NCQA) Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) measures. This solution allows health plans to prioritize, stratify and micro-target members throughout the year to close care gaps year-round, while streamlining the annual HEDIS® submission process required by NCQA.
Hometown Health, the insurance division of Renown Health, is northern Nevada's largest and only locally-owned not-for-profit insurance company. In an effort to improve their quality scores overtime, Savannah Gonsalves, Quality Manager, noted, "Our goal was to move to a solution that was easier to use and enabled us to perform medical record abstraction, the process of collecting important information from a patient's medical record and transcribing that information into another electronic health record." She added, "We appreciate Affinitē Quality's navigation and design because it takes into account the work we do to close care gaps by making repetitive tasks like medical record retrieval easier and less time consuming."
Vital Data Technology's Affinitē Quality™ solution, part of the Affinitē platform, accelerates quality improvement efforts by aggregating every measure into a single "Quality Scorecard" view with drill-down capabilities displaying measure-by-measure performance across multiple dimensions for daily quality improvement and real-time quality performance reporting. The solution drives workflow efficiencies and data accuracy through multi-level administrative control, year-round medical record abstraction and review, and alleviates error-prone workload increases during HEDIS® submission season.
"Hometown Health is dedicated to serving the health and well-being of their members. We are joining them in this pursuit by providing outstanding service and a quality solution powerful enough to streamline compliance and drive quantifiable quality improvements," stated Matt D'Ambrosia, Chief Executive Officer of Vital Data Technology.
About Vital Data Technology, LLC
Vital Data Technology® is a data science-driven healthcare solutions company giving payers, providers and members the power to drive efficiencies and improve clinical and financial outcomes throughout the healthcare ecosystem with their proprietary artificial intelligence enabled platform…Affinitē™. The platform transforms data into actionable insights using artificial intelligence and advanced analytics integrated with embedded HEDIS® and risk adjustment logic.
Affinitē™ is a cloud based solution including: Affinitē PlanLink™ for care, Affinitē ProviderLink™ for provider alignment, Affinitē MyVitalData® member app for engagement, Affinitē Quality™ for HEDIS® and plan-defined quality management and Affinitē Risk™ for efficient risk adjustment.
Vital Data Technology is a trusted partner of Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and self-funded adult and pediatric populations nationwide and offers data science analysis services in addition to Affinitē. They have received NCQA HEDIS® certified since 2014 and fully certified for HEDIS 2020. For more information visit www.VitalDataTech.com or call (866) 482-8399.
About Hometown Health
Established in 1988, Hometown Health is northern Nevada's largest and only locally-owned, not-for-profit health insurance company. Providing wide-ranging medical coverage and great service to members, Hometown Health represents a philosophy of healthcare that emphasizes active partnerships between members and physicians. HometownHealth.com
