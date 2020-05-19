CLEARWATER, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeyfund, the popular honeymoon registry service, has partnered with Shark Tank investor Kevin O'Leary and the Jamaica Tourist Board to provide relief to wedding couples impacted by COVID-19. Couples can enter Mr. Wonderful's Wedding Rescue Giveaway by creating a Honeyfund account and sharing their wedding story, particularly how the Coronavirus pandemic has altered their lives and changed their wedding and honeymoon plans. One couple will win a 6-day all-inclusive trip to AAA Four-Diamond rated Moon Palace Jamaica, to be taken any time before December of 2021. Airfare and transfers are included. The same couple will be invited to get married on Zoom, with none other than Mr. Wonderful himself officiating the nuptials.
Ten additional couples will receive $1,000 grants to offset the impact of COVID-19 and cost of postponing their wedding.
The entry period runs through May 25, 2020.
"2020 wedding couples have had their plans devastated by a global pandemic," says Sara Margulis, CEO of Honeyfund. "But love can't be canceled. This giveaway was inspired by the Zoom weddings, drive-by receptions and other creative solutions we've seen among our couples."
Visit www.honeyfund.com/blog for details.
About Honeyfund
Honeyfund was created for wedding guests to contribute to a dream honeymoon for modern couples. In 2014, the company received investment backing from renowned investor, Kevin O'Leary, who is an active partner to this day. Today, Honeyfund is the #1 wedding registry app, and a crowdfunding pioneer. With 100% free options, Honeyfund, the Honeyfund Gift Card and sister-site, Plumfund, power plenty of experiences and savings goals, for life's many occasions.