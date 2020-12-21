Honeywell And Signify Team Up To Deploy Integrated Lighting Solutions To Improve Occupant Experience

- Honeywell adds Signify's lighting systems and software to its Healthy Buildings solutions to improve occupant experience, productivity and well-being - Includes Signify's UV-C disinfection lighting, connected lighting, human-centric lighting and occupancy, space and environmental monitoring - Integrating smart LED lighting solutions with building management systems can help buildings improve energy consumption