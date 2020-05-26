PHOENIX, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An informal Honeywell (NYSE: HON) survey taken by more than 700 frequent business and personal air travel passengers indicates the types of guidelines and health-related equipment passengers may be looking for while flying during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The anonymous online survey showed that a majority of travelers (72%) were more concerned with the environment on an airplane than in an airport (28%). Nearly 60% of respondents cited social distancing as their top priority during travel, while about half of respondents cited air quality (51%) and personal protection equipment such as masks (47%) as top priorities. Passengers' most-desired safety items during travel were masks, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes.
Cleanliness validation via technology was by far (60%) the most important way to provide confidence in seating-area-related cleanliness, according to the informal survey. Other considerations included providing cleaning supplies directly to the passenger (23%), followed by being informed and updated by the cabin crew (12%).
"This survey demonstrates that passengers want high-tech solutions to best validate the entire travel experience as it relates to health and safety," said Kevin Suits, vice president, user experience, Honeywell Aerospace. "Honeywell offers a variety of relevant solutions today that we can bring forward to support travelers. We continue to speak with airline executives and transportation leaders about the types of new products and services that would support their efforts to further clean and monitor the cleanliness of their aircraft. We are quickly bringing to market new offerings that would be a win-win for our industry and all of us who love to fly."
From an airport perspective, survey respondents were most concerned with the cleanliness of common areas, followed by the ability to social distance and fellow travelers' use of protective equipment.
This informal and anonymous online survey, captured via SurveyMonkey, had 732 respondents split nearly evenly between North America and Asia, with a small number from elsewhere. The majority, 75%, were ages 25-44. Surveyed travelers fly equally for business and pleasure, mostly on domestic routes.
