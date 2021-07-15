VANCOUVER, B.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HongDe Elementary School, a not-for-profit Kindergarten – Grade 7 Independent school, has announced it will be offering a Chinese (Mandarin) Bilingual program starting in September 2021, and is now open for registration. The program is part of the school's initiative to serve the community and help its youth by providing an option for students to learn a second language and by promoting virtues and character strengths from a young age.
The name "HongDe" can be translated as "promoting virtue through learning traditional culture." According to Head of the School and Principal, Linda Spruston, the purpose of the school is to "provide an excellent education and an opportunity to learn about traditional Chinese and western cultural values in addition to promoting virtues, or character strengths, considered important for society."
"By offering this program, we can help children grow and reach their full potential, not just academically, but physically, spiritually and socially as well," said Linda Spruston in a recent interview. "We go above and beyond the BC curriculum, ensuring our students have the highest quality education possible, to help our community and give students the best chance for success."
In addition to following the BC curriculum and core and curricular competencies, HongDe Elementary School also offers a strong emphasis on fine arts. Dance, music, visual arts and drama are all taught by specialists, giving students an opportunity to flourish in this area.
HongDe Elementary School is now open for registration for September 2021. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
For more information about HongDe Elementary School, or to learn more about their K-Grade 7 Chinese (Mandarin) Bilingual program, visit their website at http://www.hongdeschool.ca or call (604) 416-0386.
